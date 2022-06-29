Are Media Launch Body Positivity Initiative ‘BODFest’ With OGX Haircare

Are Media have today launched BODfest, a network wide celebration of body positivity with presenting partner OGX Haircare, culminating in a mini festival featuring a host of international and Australian personalities.

An agenda setting initiative centred around all things body confidence, body positivity and self-love, BODfest comes as exclusive Are Media research shows eight in ten Australian women feel dissatisfied with their bodies. More than six in ten said it was very important for beauty and fashion brands to represent different body shapes, ethnicities, sexualities and those with disabilities.*

Running across Are Media brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, marie claire, ELLE.com.au, beautyheaven, BEAUTY/crew, bounty and Who, BODfest will encompass a range of topics from mental health, sex and relationships, inclusive fashion and beauty, and wellness to celebrate and build self-acceptance in all Australians regardless of age or identity.

Are Media will also release the results of a body confidence index white paper and launch a BODpod takeover across the Nova Podcast Network.

Culminating with a day-long mini festival celebrating mind and body confidence and self-acceptance, BODfest concludes with a live event in Sydney on Saturday October 8 at Paddington Town Hall, which will also be virtually broadcast across the country, featuring live talks, tutorials, entertainment, brand activations and sampling.

Author and model Emily Ratajkowski will headline the BODfest festival along with international queen of “realistic clothing hauls” Remi Bader. Other speakers include Maria Thattil, Moana Hope, Samantha X, Vanessa Haldane, Khadija Gbla, Jules Robinson, with more to be announced.

OGX Haircare’s partnership with BODfest will be amplified across Are Media’s brands through editorial and native features, advertising, video, social media, podcasts, PR and at BODfest Live. Other sponsors include Grey Goose, Maybelline, and La Roche Posay.

Leia Berryman from OGX Haircare said: “OGX is the loving brand that delivers salon quality, high performing formulas for every hair type. Diversity and inclusivity is integral to everything we do from the range of products we make to the real, diverse people who represent and work on our brand. BODfest is a perfect platform to engage our audiences with meaningful and authentic communications and we look forward to working with the Are Media team to bring it to life.”

Maybelline marketing director, Alexandra Shadbolt, said: “As a cosmetic brand with youth influence, Maybelline New York is committed to ensuring those facing mental health challenges are aware of a range of tools and resources at their disposal. The statistics are shocking with 70 per cent of young Australians suffering a mental health difficulty not getting the help they need, with suicide remaining the leading cause of death for young Australians aged 14–25.”

Priya Bhatti, brand manager at La Roche Posay, added: “We’re delighted to be part of a movement that is celebrating self-acceptance and self-care. We know quality of life is truly impacted in those with skin health concerns. That’s why, for over 40 years, La Roche-Posay has worked with dermatologists to develop skincare products that protect and cater to all skin needs.”

Claudine Hall, head of commercial marketing, partnerships and PR at Are Media added: “Body confidence is a social movement that advocates for embracing and accepting all definitions of beauty and body standards. Our research shows that women continue to doubt their shapes and sizes, ages or the conditions they were born with.

“As Australia’s leading content company for women, reaching eight in ten each year, we created BODfest as a joyful celebration empowering women to love who they are. OGX Haircare’s values are closely aligned with these objectives and we’re delighted to have their support as our presenting partner.”

Tickets for BODfest on October 8 will go on sale in July. To join the waitlist visit – www.bodfest.com.au