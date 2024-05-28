Are Media Gives Australian Women A Brand New Way To Shop
Are Media has announced the launch of two new digital marketplaces, delivering more than 14,000 of Australia’s favourite products via The Australian Women’s Weekly and Home Beautiful brands.
The Australian Women’s Weekly marketplace has a strong focus on fashion, accessories, jewellery, shoes, homewares and gifts; while the key product categories in the Home Beautiful marketplace include home décor, kitchen, bed and bath, dining, and prints and art.
Extensive consumer research underpins both marketplaces, with all products sold being carefully selected and curated by the brands’ editorial teams, drawing on their deep knowledge of what readers love and want to buy.
“No one understands Australian women better than Are Media. Through our stable of 32 brands, we connect to nine in 10 women in Australia every year. They trust our brands and have a close connection to them. We have always played a role in informing and inspiring people, so why wouldn’t we go one step further by inspiring an action and igniting intention to buy? It’s a very natural evolution of the role that magazines and content have always played,” said Are Media chief executive officer, Jane Huxley.
“Our The Australian Women’s Weekly and Home Beautiful digital marketplaces are an important part of Are Media’s broader content commerce strategy, which also takes in affiliate marketing and lead generation partners. They are brands that our customers have trusted to recommend products for decades. It makes perfect sense that they directly connect consumers to the products and services they want to buy”.
“We have a clear ambition to make Are Media Australia’s leading content commerce company and the new digital marketplaces are an important part of that,” she said.
“The Australian Women’s Weekly has been a trusted fashion adviser and friend to women across the country for decades and the launch of the new marketplace is a natural extension of this relationship,” said Are Media general manager, lifestyle and food, Nicole Byers.
“Thanks to The Weekly’s team of trusted style experts, there is now a one-stop destination for Australian women seeking stylish solutions to their fashion and gifting needs. Created with inclusivity at its heart, the marketplace is curated to suit a wide range of shapes, sizes and budgets and answers the call from our audience for clothes that suit them and their lifestyles”.
“Nine in 10 of our readers tell us that our editorial teams and brands inform their lifestyle opinions and behaviours. Our editors are seen as leading-edge and trusted experts, by high intention audiences across fashion, beauty and homes. We know our consumers come to us with planning to take action more than anyone else in those categories,” she said.
The research for the new Home Beautiful marketplace found that 77 per cent of the brand’s customers were interested in buying from it, 86 per cent were focused on purchasing homewares and home décor, and 85 per cent said they would spend up to $150.
Are Media General Manager, Homes, Lisa Hudson, said: “Our readers have always wanted and trusted our recommendations on how to make their homes beautiful, and now they can actually buy the products we love.
“The marketplace reflects the Home Beautiful brand: premium quality homewares, elegant in style yet accessible in price, contemporary with a classic and coastal aesthetic, appealing to a mainstream audience. Home Beautiful is a trusted authority, and our new marketplace celebrates that”.
