Are Media & Cocogun Launch Summer Campaign “Come On, Switch Off”

Are Media has launched new ad campaign to capitalise on the increased time people spend with magazines over the summer months.

Created by Cocogun in collaboration with Are Media, the “Come On, Switch Off” campaign will run across print, out of home, digital and social media, and encourages people to step away from their phones and laptops and escape with a magazine.

Are Media head of consumer marketing, Lou Cankett, said: “In today’s fast-paced world, we often find ourselves caught up in the chaos of everyday life. That’s why we believe in the power of magazines to help us escape and find moments of tranquillity.

“The ‘Come On, Switch Off’ campaign is all about embracing the joy of balance in our busy lives. It celebrates the fact that reading a good magazine allows us to switch off, unwind, and indulge in some much needed ‘me time’. It’s a reminder to take a step back, slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures that magazines offer, particularly when people have more time to spend with magazines.

“A big shoutout and thanks to Cocogun for bringing this campaign to life.”

Cocogun managing director, Chiquita King, said: “As someone who loves magazines, it was a real treat for Cocogun to work with Are Media on this campaign, promoting all that a physical magazine can give you: joy, inspiration, provocation and – importantly in this always-on world – time out from digital devices. It’s the perfect accompaniment to time well spent this summer.”

The development of the campaign was driven by several key insights unearthed by Are Media, including how people consume media.

Cankett said: “We found that 40 per cent of women agree that when they read magazines, they are not skimming, they are ‘soaking’ them up. Furthermore, 64 per cent find magazines completely absorbing*. Magazines really are a unique form of media that is considered one of life’s little luxuries, and one people are happy to pay for.

“The ‘Come On, Switch Off’ campaign is all about encouraging people to get into ‘mag mode’, particularly over the summer months when they have time to relax, get away from their phones and find some balance.”

The campaign was created by Cocogun in collaboration with Are Media:

Are Media:

Lou Cankett, Head of Consumer Marketing

Jana Williams, Senior Marketing Manager

Sophie Craig, Marketing Executive

Cocogun:

Lewis Clarke, Copywriter

Lauren Maneschi, Art Director

Jimmy Williams, Art Director

Chris Clausen, Head of Design

Emily Hahn, Group Business Director

Ant Melder, Creative Partner

Chiquita King, Managing Director




