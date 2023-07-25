Are Media Boosts Its Omnichannel Content Commerce Strategy With Senior Hires

Are Media has announced two senior appointments to help drive its omnichannel content commerce strategy.

Alison Izzo (right in lead image) has joined Are Media as head of digital strategy and implementation, reporting to director of content and commercial, Agnieszka Hatton, and Elise Wright (left) has been appointed social media strategy manager. She will report to Are Media’s director of business development, Erica Stewart.

In her new role, Izzo will be responsible for driving best practice digital content strategy and digital content creation at Are Media. She will play a key role in steering the company’s transformation to an omnichannel content business with strong content commerce capabilities.

Wright will help lead Are Media’s social strategy, growing social followers, increasing social engagement with its much-loved brands, and ensuring social media is baked into the company’s content commerce strategy.

Are Media CEO, Jane Huxley, said: “I’m delighted that Alison and Elise have joined our team and I know they will make a great contribution to our business.

“We have a clear ambition: to make Are Media the leading omnichannel content company for Australian women, with strong content commerce capability.

“Given our extraordinary content and our highly engaged audiences, the content commerce opportunity is uncapped. We have enormous reach across our entertainment brands, and high intention through lifestyle, beauty and homes brands,” she said.

Izzo comes to Are Media with a wealth of experience in the women’s lifestyle market. She was most recently digital and beauty director at News Corp’s Body+Soul, and before that, she held senior digital and hybrid editorial roles at Stellar, JONES, Harper’s BAZAAR, ELLE and Cosmopolitan. Wright started her career at 54 Park Street 20 years ago as part of the editorial team at iconic magazines Cleo and Dolly, before making an early transition to digital by joining PopSugar in its launch phase in Australia.

Wright also returns to Park Street after first starting her career as senior strategic planner across Cosmopolitan, Harper’s BAZAAR, Woman’s Day, The Australian Women’s Weekly and more. Most recently, she held digital marketing and social media roles in New York City, and before that was social media manager at Google NYC and M&C Saatchi Sydney.