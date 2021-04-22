Are Media Appoints Jane Huxley As CEO, As Brendon Hill Departs

Are Media Appoints Jane Huxley As CEO, As Brendon Hill Departs
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Are Media has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer to replace Brendon Hill.

Jane Huxley is the new CEO and starts with Are Media on Monday 26 April. Huxley is a highly experienced executive with a background in digital and technology businesses. Most recently Huxley was the regional managing director for Spotify, covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to that Huxley spent fifteen years at Microsoft, five years with Fairfax Digital Media and a further five years building Pandora Internet Radio in Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on the change of leadership, departing CEO Brendon Hill said: “The board and I have been discussing the future strategy for the business and the opportunity to accelerate the growth in digital. Following the integration of Pacific and the development of a new strategic plan for the combined Are Media group, this is the right time for me to step aside and make way for a leader experienced in digital transformation.”

Are Media chairman Clark Perkins said: “Brendon has done an excellent job at Are Media, especially the integration of the Pacific Magazines business, managing the business through COVID 19, and in crafting a new strategy for 2021. The business is very profitable and is delivering excellent results, and we are in a strong position to perform even better over the coming years.

“The board of Are Media is eager to sustain the excellent combined publishing platform that has been established under Brendon’s leadership and to accelerate the growth of the digital business.

“The key pillars of the business in women’s entertainment and lifestyle, food, homes, motor and industry all have significant opportunities to grow and develop both their traditional media and digital audience reach. We are delighted to have attracted a leader of Jane’s calibre to lead the business.”

