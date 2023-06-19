Are Media Announces Expanded Partnership With Roy Morgan For Social Media Insights

Are Media has expanded its partnership with leading Australian market research company Roy Morgan to gather worldwide audience insights from its extensive social media channels that are currently not available anywhere else.

Under the partnership, Are Media’s social media audiences across Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms will be included in Roy Morgan’s official Single Source database. Single Source is the world’s most extensive market research database, providing consistent and accurate consumer and market profiles.

Nationwide, Roy Morgan researchers interview more than 50,000 people annually, along with samples in New Zealand and Indonesia, to collate the data, surveying participants on everything from lifestyle and media consumption habits, and purchase intention to obtain fully rounded customer profiles.

In securing the deal, Are Media will be the only Australian media partner to offer comprehensive audience insights into its social channels, giving advertisers a more accurate profile of its social audience, to deliver commercially driven social campaigns that engage the right audience. According to SMI data, advertising spend on social media remains the fastest growing digital sector, up 14.7 per cent in 2022.

Are Media has 21 million social connections across its network and Are Media director of sales, Andrew Cook, said the expanded partnership aimed to provide advertisers with an in-depth understanding of the company’s social audience profiles.

“By expanding our partnership with Roy Morgan, we’re aiming to provide our advertisers with a more complete picture of our social profiles by brand, to better target campaigns,” he said.

“In today’s market, many of the commercial campaigns we create for clients are social-first, as a result of our extensive social footprint and the increased demand for social content including video, reels and shopable functionality. These new insights will allow us to understand our social audience as well as we do our print and digital audiences, both from an editorial and commercial perspective.”

Roy Morgan CEO, Michele Levine, said: “As Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, Are Media has a well-established reputation for delivering insight-led and engaging content across its platforms. This level of insight is currently not available to advertising partners anywhere else, including from the social media platforms.

“This expanded partnership will enable Are Media to have deeper insight into its social media audience and deliver exclusive metrics to its advertising partners.” The partnership will go live in H2 2023.