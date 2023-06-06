Apple Adds Extra Privacy Controls To Further Delight Marketers & “Spacial Computer” VR Headset

  • Apple-WWCD23-Vision-Pro-Light-Seal-and-Digital-Crown-230605
  • Apple-WWCD23-Vision-Pro-VisionOS-230605
  • Apple-WWCD23-Vision-Pro-with-battery-230605
  • Apple-WWCD23-Vision-Pro-glass-230605
  • Apple-WWCD23-Vision-Pro-Head-Band-230605
  • Apple-WWCD23-Vision-Pro-lifestyle-with-battery-FaceTime-230605
  • Apple-WWDC23-Privacy-Safari-fingerprinting-protection-230605
  • Apple-WWCD23-Vision-Pro-lifestyle-working-230605
1 / 8
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) took place in Cupertino overnight and saw the iPhone giant reveal a raft of new privacy controls designed to prevent user tracking and device identification.

Apple CEO Tim Cook even took the time out of his busy day to reveal the Apple Vision Pro, a “spatial computer” and definitely not a VR headset.

First among those privacy updates were some additional features for the Safari browser. Apple said that a “significant update” would provide “even greater protection against trackers.”

The company said that “advanced tracking and fingerprint protections” would prevent websites from using new techniques to track or identify a user’s device.

Link tracking protections would also come to Messages, Mail and Safari Private Browsing. “Some websites add extra information to their URLs in order to track users across other websites,” explained Apple. But now, when users share links within Messages, Mail and Safari Private Browsing this tracking information will be removed.

These tools add to the AppTrackingTransparency tools that Apple added in iOS two years ago, making it harder for marketers to identify who a user was and personalise messaging and serve targeted ads to them.

“Privacy is designed into every new Apple product and feature from the beginning,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

“We are focused on keeping our users in the driver’s seat when it comes to their data by continuing to provide industry-leading privacy features and the best data security in the world. This approach is evident in a number of features on our platforms, like the major updates to Safari Private Browsing, as well as the expansion of Lockdown Mode.”

Then, rounding out the show, Apple introduced the Vision Pro. The company said it “creates an infinite canvas for apps” and works as more of an augmented reality (AR) headset, letting users do all kinds of boring things such as have VR meetings and work with large, virtual desktops.

“Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers,” said Cook.

Apple also said that the Vision Pro would bring new entertainment experiences to bear. It can apparently turn any space into a personal movie theatre with a screen “that feels 100 feet wide” and an advanced Spatial Audio system. Users can watch movies and TV shows, or enjoy stunning three-dimensional movies.

Games are also in the offing for the headset, with more than 100 Apple Arcade games already available. There is even a new App Store for the Vision Pro that could potentially offer ad opportunities for marketers.

“Creating our first spatial computer required invention across nearly every facet of the system,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Technology Development Group. “Through a tight integration of hardware and software, we designed a standalone spatial computer in a compact wearable form factor that is the most advanced personal electronics device ever.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Apple

Latest News

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
  • Campaigns

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]

The Unanswered Questions That You Can’t Ask About Adland
  • B&T Exclusive

The Unanswered Questions That You Can’t Ask About Adland

This time last week at Cannes in Cairns, A star-studded Q&A panel session moderated by Aussie Merciadez and featuring Dee Madigan, Jane Caro, Mel Fein and Darren Woolley answered the questions that everyone was too afraid to ask. But due to time constraints, not all of the questions were answered. Heading back into the lion’s […]

Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government
  • Marketing

Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government

Solstice Media has launched an innovative new project, The Post, in partnership with the Government of South Australia. The new initiative aims to inform young South Australians about the policies and issues affecting their lives. The way people consume and digest news and information is changing. The Post is a multi-platform media brand that distributes […]

APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists
  • Marketing

APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists

Effie Asia Pacific is pleased to announce that following intense deliberations at Round 2 Judging, 111 entries have emerged as finalists and will compete for top honours at this year’s APAC Effie Awards. The final round judging was led by the Awards chairperson Kainaz Gazder of Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa […]

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories
  • Advertising

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok. The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams. Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards. Nick […]

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect
  • Media

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect

3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year. 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint […]

Football ball with flag of Spain in the net of goal of football stadium. Football championship of Spain concept. 3d illustration
  • Marketing

LALIGA Launches A New Era, Presenting A New Strategic Positioning And International Branding

LALIGA, the first-division football league in Spain, has today unveiled its all-new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol.” The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society. This change reflects the evolution that LALIGA has undergone over the last decade, in terms of […]

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation
  • Marketing

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation

Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry. All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the […]

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
  • Marketing

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program

Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner). As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation […]