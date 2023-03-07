Apparent Promotes Candice Lombard To Chief Of Staff

Following continued growth and an expanding global client roster, independent agency Apparent has promoted Candice Lombard (lead image) to the newly created role of chief of staff effective immediately.

Lombard will work closely with Apparent’s managing director, Suzy Smiley and the various department leaders, taking responsibility across agency integration, people and culture along with strategic and organisational priorities.

She has recently been tasked with driving integration across the agency – bringing different cross discipline teams together to build out client solutions. Lombard brings 25 years of agency experience, leading large teams and departments across a number of agencies.

Smiley said: ”With Candice’s broad range of skills and experience, she is the perfect person to take on this important role for us. The growth of remote working, along with our work from anywhere policy has highlighted managing the growing team needs a greater focus from a strategic, operational and developmental perspective.”

CEO and founder of Apparent, Phil Smith, said: “Candice will play an important role connecting our operational aspects with the executive management of the business while applying a client sensibility to the day to day. We now have close to 150 staff working in nine different global locations, along with capital and regional Australian cities, and the task of bringing these teams together seamlessly has become a critical priority that we are sure she can deliver.”

Lombard added: “After nearly four years at Apparent, I not only feel a steadfast sense of loyalty to this agency and our expanding team, but also a strong intuition for our people and what they need to really thrive and excel for our clients. I look forward to playing my part in continuing to build Apparent’s global operation and progressive culture, one based on real empathy and respect.”