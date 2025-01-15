CampaignsNewsletter

ANZ Launches AI ‘Falcon Lens’ For The AO Via Special, T&DA, PHD & oOh!

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read
ANZ has launched ‘Falcon Lens’, an AI-powered experience that generates personal falcons for Australians, to coincide with the Australian Open (AO).

The lens extends ANZ’s Security campaign, which launched last April and showed ‘lookalike’ falcons that help spot the difference between ANZ customers and fraud.

Created by Special and developed by T&DA, the innovation educates consumers about ANZ’s personalised fraud protection while generating an image of a personalised falcon.

Sian Chadwick, GM marketing, Australia, ANZ said: “We’re excited to bring ANZ Falcon to life in such an innovative and interactive way. Launching ANZ Falcon Lens during Australia’s largest sporting event offered the perfect opportunity to expose this campaign to a broad audience. By combining technology with creativity, Australians can create their own unique falcon in real-time, while reinforcing ANZ’s leading security credentials in a relevant and tangible way.”

ANZ Falcon Lens is part of the broader ANZ Security campaign aligned with ANZ’s sponsorship of the AO. Leveraging the widespread exposure from this major event, ANZ has partnered with Channel Nine to enhance on-air and online visibility of the ANZ Security campaign and includes contextual messaging to resonate with tennis fans.

Ryan Fitzgerald, ECD of Special said, “ANZ Falcon Lens brings the consumer into the campaign, dramatising the power of the Falcon and putting a smile on the user’s face in the process. AI was the perfect tool to put the Falcon in your hands, or on your shoulder.”

ANZ Falcon Lens works by integrating AI visual recognition and image generation capabilities, allowing people to create truly personalised falcons.

Tyrone Estephan, EP at T&DA explained, “By analysing user-submitted photos with GPT-4o and crafting fine-tuned prompts, we generate personalised, hyper-realistic falcons using DALL·E 3. ANZ Falcon Lens showcases the evolution of cutting-edge generative AI combined with intuitive design.”

ANZ Falcon Lens will be showcased during the AO with a real-time OOH innovation developed by oOh! and POLY. Digital panels have been integrated with the ANZ Falcon Lens experience around the tennis. By scanning a QR code on selected oOh!media digital panels, users can create a personalised falcon and choose to share it to the OOH screen.

ANZ Falcon Lens is supported by OOH media, as well as placements on Meta, TikTok and UberLive.

Users of ANZ Falcon Lens can also enter their personal falcon into a draw to win AO Finals tickets, with the competition running until 11.59pm on Sunday 19 January.

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

