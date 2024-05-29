Anytime Fitness Launches “Find Your Fit” Audio Campaign, Via The Hallway

Anytime Fitness Launches “Find Your Fit” Audio Campaign, Via The Hallway
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Anytime Fitness Australia and The Hallway have released a new audio campaign under the “Find Your Fit creative” platform launched late last year.

The campaign, which runs on Spotify and targets listeners across Australia’s most popular music genres, introduces us to a cast of unique gym goers whose music tastes complement their workout styles.

Directed by Ralph van Dijk and produced by Made in Katana, the series of 30-second spots “phonically illustrate distinct worlds through soundscapes inspired by each genre,” apparently.

The spots are overlaid with music tracks and narrated by characters brought to life by a mix of local and international talent. The campaign promises that whoever you are, and whatever your jam, you will find your fit at Anytime Fitness.

Caitlin Bancroft, chief marketing officer at Anytime Fitness, said, “This is a great opportunity to evolve our Find Your Fit platform in a fun and contextual way, and creatively demonstrate that Anytime Fitness is for ‘Anybody, Any time’.”

Creative director at The Hallway Jessica Thompson added, “What a pleasure it’s been to expand the Find Your Fit universe with the team at Anytime Fitness, and a particular joy to reunite with Ralph to do it. And if you’re as surprised as I was to learn Country is amongst the top 5 workout genres, I say we step into our spurs and see what all the fuss is about.”

The campaign rolls out on Spotify.

CREDITS

Client: Anytime Fitness

Creative & Media: The Hallway

Director: Ralph van Dijk

Production: Eardrum

Production: Made in Katana




Please login with linkedin to comment

Anytime Fitness The Hallway

Latest News

Canteen Australia Appoints UM As Media Agency Of Record
  • Advertising

Canteen Australia Appoints UM As Media Agency Of Record

UM Australia has been appointed as Canteen’s media agency of record, effective immediately. UM’s remit for Canteen encompasses performance and above-the-line media strategy plus planning and buying, with a clear objective to grow supporter numbers in order to reach more young people impacted by cancer. Andrew Clift, managing partner, (house of performance), UM said: “To […]

Spotlight On Sponsors: Eels Latest Deal Leaves NRL Fans Divided
  • Marketing

Spotlight On Sponsors: Eels Latest Deal Leaves NRL Fans Divided

The Western Sydney Wanderers have signed an epic new sponsor as they look to expand their inclusive competitions. Meanwhile, someone needs to tell the Parramatta Eels that renewing an old sponsor isn’t enough to win them a premiership again. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from […]

Paramount’s Beverly McGarvey On Diversity, Authenticity & Respect Across The Board
  • Partner Content

Paramount’s Beverly McGarvey On Diversity, Authenticity & Respect Across The Board

One of the busiest women in the industry, B&T pestered Beverly McGarvey, president of Network 10 and head of streaming at Paramount ANZ, just enough that she agreed to chat with us. After stints at TV3 in Ireland and Mediawork NZ, McGarvey made the move to Network Ten in 2006, starting out as the head […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Redefining Brand For The Mobile Age: Jay Morgan Launches POPULA
  • Marketing

Redefining Brand For The Mobile Age: Jay Morgan Launches POPULA

Multi-award-winning creative leader Jay Morgan has launched POPULA, a creative brand agency on a mission to redefine brand advertising for a mobile-first world. Working as a creative and innovations director at The Monkeys from 2017 – 2020, Morgan saw a gap emerging in creative content. “We were asked to create content for more and more […]

Ash Barty & Michael Hooper Among Sport Superstars Joining Stan Olympic Coverage
  • Media

Ash Barty & Michael Hooper Among Sport Superstars Joining Stan Olympic Coverage

With less than two months until the world’s eyes turn to Paris, B&T was delighted to be in attendance at the beautiful Bennelong Restaurant at the iconic Sydney Opera House as Stan Sport announced its comprehensive coverage plans for 2024’s showpiece event – the Olympic Games. Stan Sport will feature every event from Paris 2024 […]

Porsche Reviews Creative Agency
  • Advertising

Porsche Reviews Creative Agency

Nothing says "midlife crisis" like a Porsche, does it? Or for men who can't afford one - the ill-thought-out ponytail.