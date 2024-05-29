Anytime Fitness Launches “Find Your Fit” Audio Campaign, Via The Hallway

Anytime Fitness Australia and The Hallway have released a new audio campaign under the “Find Your Fit creative” platform launched late last year.

The campaign, which runs on Spotify and targets listeners across Australia’s most popular music genres, introduces us to a cast of unique gym goers whose music tastes complement their workout styles.

Directed by Ralph van Dijk and produced by Made in Katana, the series of 30-second spots “phonically illustrate distinct worlds through soundscapes inspired by each genre,” apparently.

The spots are overlaid with music tracks and narrated by characters brought to life by a mix of local and international talent. The campaign promises that whoever you are, and whatever your jam, you will find your fit at Anytime Fitness.

Caitlin Bancroft, chief marketing officer at Anytime Fitness, said, “This is a great opportunity to evolve our Find Your Fit platform in a fun and contextual way, and creatively demonstrate that Anytime Fitness is for ‘Anybody, Any time’.”

Creative director at The Hallway Jessica Thompson added, “What a pleasure it’s been to expand the Find Your Fit universe with the team at Anytime Fitness, and a particular joy to reunite with Ralph to do it. And if you’re as surprised as I was to learn Country is amongst the top 5 workout genres, I say we step into our spurs and see what all the fuss is about.”

The campaign rolls out on Spotify.

CREDITS

Client: Anytime Fitness

Creative & Media: The Hallway

Director: Ralph van Dijk

Production: Eardrum

Production: Made in Katana