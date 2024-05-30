Antony Catalano’s View Media Group Announces Round Of Promotions

Antony Catalano’s View Media Group has announced a round of promotions, with former Domain staff Damon Pezaro and Sian Rowlands moving into new roles.

Rowlands will step into a new MD, financial services role to oversee VMG’s partnership with ANZ and build out our brokerage offering, ensuring customers have access to the best and easiest financial services support.

Rowlands has been part of the VMG strategy team for the past 12 months and made a valuable contribution to the growth of VMG through its acquisitions and strategy planning. Before joining VMG, Rowlands worked at Domain as director, commercial strategy, planning and growth. She subsequently joined Different, a scale-up technology business in the property management space to support the growth strategy of the business.

Pezaro will oversee product strategy & development for the group as the chief product officer, replacing Jordy Catalano. Pezaro led Domain’s product development. Since leaving Domain in 2017 Pezaro has worked across multiple local and international high-growth businesses as chief product officer.

Jordy Catalano, meanwhile, will move from the chief product officer role which he has occupied since the public launch late last year to become director of consumer services and markets.

The role will have a consumer-first focus building a deep understanding of users and providing services across all adjacencies to ensure consumers enjoy a seamless experience in the property market.

Barrie Bowles has been appointed digital and data director across View Media Group and will lead the digital and data strategy for the group. Bowles moves from being digital lead of property media and tech agency The Today Business, to become digital and data director sitting across View Media Group, where his 20 years in media, marketing, data and advertising/property tech will provide the right experience for success.

The newly created role focuses on driving owned asset audience growth and maximisation of digital and data capability and opportunity for VMG businesses, partners, and clients. Bowles will continue to work in product development from a digital advertising and data targeting perspective, particularly across Agent and Vendor products, and will drive innovation, synchronisation and commercial opportunity for VMG and its partners.

Bowles will also continue to work with The Today Business, supporting clients on digital strategy and performance outcomes.

Emily Rayner will head up content for VMG with initial focus on view.com.au’s content strategy as head of content. Rayner has previously worked for the BBC, ITV, Southern Cross Austereo and Nova. She was also a “key player” in the growth of Domain’s content strategy and served as the executive editor at Domain Group, overseeing Domain Prestige, Commercial Property, and Domain Weekly Review until 2018.