Andy Allen: ‘It’s Not The Food That Impresses Me The Most About MasterChef’

MasterChef is back tonight and it promises to be an “explosive” opener with familiar faces, outstanding cooking and the biggest commercial backing since its first few seasons. B&T caught up with judge Andy Allen and producers Sarah Thornton and Marty Benson.

How do you keep a 16 year old cooking show fresh? By inviting past contestants who the viewers love. This season’s MasterChef, which begins tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10, has invited back tried and tested talent who will cook up a storm.

And, according to Paramount’s head of unscripted content Sarah Thornton, the season will have an “explosive start that viewers won’t necessarily expect”.

“When (EndemolShine executive producer) Marty Benson and the team came to us at the network with the caliber of cast who were interested in coming back to win, it was a no brainer,” she said.

“To have Sarah, Laura and Callum back, all who have come second, with such hunger and then the rest of the cast who are also incredible. We’ve got contestants from season one, which is just amazing.”

Benson said that this season MasterChef has equaled the number of sponsors that the program had in its “heyday” during season two and three. This includes returning sponsors Coles, a premium foundation partner, and new sponsors LG and Lurpak.

“That’s very exciting for us as a production,” he added. “To have so many clients and sponsors trusting in our brand to deliver for them is brilliant.”

MasterChef judge Andy Allen, who won the fourth season of MasterChef and now leads the panel of four judges, including Sophia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Cristophe Novelli, told B&T what he enjoys about working on the show the most, isn’t the high standard of food on offer.

“For me it is watching the growth of each individual who walks through those doors,” he said.

“What a lot of people don’t realise is that we film for about five months of the year. It is a big and long production. That’s when you really get the time to be able to mentor and nurture people who want to grow.

“The food is the food and we will always get nice food, but what has surprised me is who can work MasterChef out and succeed under so many different challenges. And what they can turn to to succeed, which isn’t always the food side of things.”

Two thirds of contestants who take part in MasterChef change their careers towards the food industry.

Without giving anything away, he said that last year’s finalist Savindri Perera, is an “absolute weapon” and will be one of the contestants to beat this year.

“What she did last year, going through a grieving process with her mum passing away, is one example of how contestants grow during the show. To come back and be open and vulnerable, I’m really proud of her.”

Allen, who is now the longest serving judge after a massive reboot last season, said that Jean-Cristophe Novelli is one of the quirkiest blokes he has ever met, but in a good way.

“You know why he is a Michelin-starred chef. He has that creative stroke of genius about him and thinks about everything differently. He always surprises you with things that he does, how he critiques food and how he mentors contestants as well. He loves that part of his role.”

In fact all of the judges love mentoring; which is one reason why MasterChef continues to attract huge audiences of foodies across the world.

The 17th season of MasterChef Australia begins tonight on Channel 10 and Paramount+ at 7.30pm.