MarketingNewsletter

Andrew Howie Leaves Taco Bell To Set Up ‘Not Just Another Marketing Consultancy’

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Award-winning CMO Andrew Howie has launched Gallant Creative Advisory.

The former Taco Bell chief marketing officer, who left the role a few months ago, said that Gallant Creative Advisory exists to “help your brand execute the most effective advertising campaigns”.

“Not just another marketing consultancy. More sniper than Swiss Army knife,” a post on LinedIn explained. “Think of us as a fractional creative excellence partner for your existing team.”

Gallant helps marketers: write more interesting briefs; deliver more engaging briefings; identify the best creative ideas; and, execute the most effective campaigns.

“Together we will supercharge brand love and smash your growth targets,” Howie’s LinkedIn post continued. “Gallant by name and gallant by nature. After all, fortune favours the brave.”

Howie is one of the most decorated CMOs in Australia. He has held senior marketing and advertising roles at Taco Bell, Amazon and Westpac, but it is the award-winning work he helped create at the helm of Meat & Livestock Australia that received most plaudits, turning an ad about lamb on Australia Day into one of the most anticipated dates on the Australian advertising calendar.

Related posts:

  1. Home And Away Heads West Thanks To Tourism Western Australia
  2. Ansett Travel Returns As AI-Powered ‘Intelligent’ Travel Platform
  3. Colgate-Palmolive Partners With DoubleVerify To Optimise Video Campaign Effectiveness
  4. Hulsbosch Creates Future Council Brand Empowering Kids To Create A Better Planet

TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

MKTG Named Agency Of Record For TAC/AFL Victoria Road Safety Campaign For Three Years
farsiight Secures Move With Us Account As Leadership Team Expands
Colgate-Palmolive Partners With DoubleVerify To Optimise Video Campaign Effectiveness
iProspect Joins Mamamia & eBay To Showcase Pre-Loved Fashion
Register Lost your password?