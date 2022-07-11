Ampol Partners With Saatchi & Saatchi For Ad Campaign With A Focus On Energy Solutions

Ampol has released a new campaign focusing on new energy solutions and the future of transport via Saatchi & Saatchi Australia and iProspect.

The campaign pairs nicely with Ampol’s rollout of AmpCharge Electric Vehicle charging solutions. It also seeks to showcase the various forms of energy solutions Ampol offers from Amplify Premium Fuels through to electrification, with the latter both within Ampol service stations and at home.

Ampol managing director and CEO Matthew Halliday said: “The return of the Ampol brand has been a huge success, with strong brand awareness levels nationally and our position as the only major Australian fuel brand resonating well with customers. Having delivered this, our new campaign is about extending the brand to reflect our strategy to evolve from a traditional transport fuels and convenience retail provider to a broader distributor of energy solutions for the future.”

Ampol chief brand officer Jenny O’Regan added: “Through our relaunch we celebrated our role in powering Australia’s journeys and have leveraged our broader assets and partnerships to cement ourselves in the minds of the consumer as ‘Australia’s Own’. We are now becoming a provider of energy solutions beyond fuel, and this campaign celebrates the current and future role we will play in powering lives across Australia.”

“Connecting customers to the evolving energy offer of the business demonstrates the progressive nature of the brand. Building an extensive, sustainable charging solution for all Australians is an important part of our strategy. This campaign showcases all the individual journeys we are on, yet how we are all still connected.”

Saatchi & Saatchi creative director Piero Ruzzene said: “When we relaunched Ampol, it reclaimed the road trip and reminded the nation that no one journeys quite like we do. Only Australia’s own fuel brand could do that. In 2022, we’re building on that. With a seismic move toward EV charging, both on the road and in the garage, and home electricity coming soon, Ampol is more than just fuelling our journeys; they’re powering our way of life.”

The campaign launched on national broadcast television in July and is supported by an integrated media buy via iProspect. The breadth includes TV, outdoor, cinema, radio, online display, social, and sponsorship partnerships, including Channel 9’s Friday Night Footy, Channel 7’s Sunrise and Fox Sports. The campaign will also leverage Ampol’s continued sponsorship of Ampol State of Origin and Red Bull Ampol Racing.

iProspect client partner Jason Smith added: “To quickly rebuild renewed awareness of Ampol, we wanted to engage Australians of all walks of life in the right channels. Our approach is to ensure wherever possible, people connect with Ampol.”

AmpCharge Electric Vehicle Charging solutions will soon commence rolling out all over the country.