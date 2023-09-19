Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead

Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Amplify has made two new hires. Sabrina Khong fills the newly created associate creative director role and Caitlin Todd has become a business lead.

    Khong joins from Foxtel, where she held the role of art director working on creative conceptualisation and creative strategy for Foxtel brand campaigns.

    She was previously associate creative director at Section in Singapore, working on Uniqlo, PlayStation, Durex, and Nikon, and prior to that art director at Publicis Singapore for three years, where she worked on winning pitches for brands including Tiger Crystal, Samsung, HPB and Disney. The Singapore native – who moved to Australia in 2022 – began her career as a designer, working for two years with We Are Social Singapore.

    Todd comes from three years at integrated social agency, Ground, in Sydney. Prior to that she was with Hill+Knowlton Strategies in London, starting as a junior consultant and working her way up. Throughout her career Todd has worked with a broad range of clients across the entertainment, tech and lifestyle space including Nike, Activision Blizzard, Huawei, Sennheiser, Intel, Oatley, and Team GB.

    Todd also worked for the China-Britain Business Council in Shanghai for six months, following on from being educated at the University of Edinburgh and Shanghai Jiao Ton University, where she received a distinction in Spoken Chinese (Mandarin).

    L-R: Caitlin Todd, Sabrina Khong

    On these hires, Amplify managing partner Gareth Davies said: “We’re truly excited to welcome Sabrina and Caitlin to the team. Sabrina’s experience delivering quality creative work across multiple mediums, from social campaigns to TVCs and augmented reality experiences along with Caitlin’s experience  across PR, strategy, social and digital makes them both a perfect fit for Amplify as we continue to diversify and strengthen our offering and expertise.”

    Khong said of her appointment: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with so many talented individuals in the Amplify team and I look forward to pushing the boundaries of creativity and contributing to the already impressive list of clientele.”

    “I’m very excited to have joined Amplify and I’m particularly looking forward to working alongside such a talented team as we continue to grow our exceptional client relationships,” added Todd.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale
    • Marketing

    Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale

    Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announces the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. The Avid Platform 2.0 makes it easier for brands to better reach and engage Australian audiences through native content campaigns with more than 140 publishers including Daily Mail Australia, passion point publishers such as We Are Explorers and Mouths […]

    Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data
    • Advertising

    Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data

    Scope3 has launched universal access to the industry emissions data in its platform, providing greater visibility into the carbon footprint of the digital advertising ecosystem. The company said the launch represents a “significant departure” from the industry’s “fragmented approach to decarbonisation.” “The first step to tackling rising carbon emissions is ensuring the industry has access […]

    Black Friday Set To Break $7 Billion
    • Marketing

    Black Friday Set To Break $7 Billion

    The rising cost of living and declining consumer spending in key categories are not going to dampen Australians’ enthusiasm for Black Friday, with people expected to spend up big during this sales season according to new research from strategic insights consultancy Nature. More than 10 million Australians will reach for their credit cards and wallets […]

    WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces
    • Media

    WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces

    WARC in partnership with brand tracking company Tracksuit, and WARC sibling company Perpetua, provider of e-commerce advertising optimisation and intelligence, have today released new research into the role of brand in helping performance marketing work harder. The new study, ‘Growth Efficiency: Marketing’s Existential Metric’, based on an analysis of ads on Amazon, shows that building […]

    Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings
    • Media

    Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings

    Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bill McDonald (lead image) has been named as the new host of 4BC Mornings, completing the live and local line up across the revamped station. With more than 35 years’ media experience across news and sport, including coverage of Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and a Clarion Award for his coverage of […]

    Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience
    • Opinion

    Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience

    In this guest post, Ashley Diffey (lead image), the VP sales APAC and Japan at Ping Identity, says as brands increasingly face issues with a customer’s loyalty, customer experience is increasingly coming back to the fore… In the recent full-year results season in Australia, one topic was repeatedly raised in presentation slide decks, speeches and […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner
    • Opinion

    How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner

    In this guest post, Sara Brown (lead image), Australian business manager at n3 Hub, offers expert tips to choosing the right marketing operations partner… In today’s evolving economic landscape, where consumer preferences are shifting and technological innovations are reshaping methods of engagement, businesses must constantly refine their marketing strategies to remain competitive. One essential element […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories
    • Campaigns

    Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories

    Quest Apartment Hotels (Quest), a leading Australian serviced apartment operator, has announced the official launch of its national TVC campaign titled “Quest Brings You Home”, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter, Holly Throsby’s rendition of the iconic Master Apprentice rock ballad, It’s Because I Love You. The campaign, via Weld Stories, showcases Quest’s commitment to providing uniquely […]

    Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night
    • Marketing

    Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night

    Arid Zone has won four categories at the 2023 Australasian Promotional Products Association (APPA) Awards Night held in Sydney last week for their collaboration with Coors (Good Drinks Australia), TCL (via Agency Clutch Media) and the Victorian Department of Education. Submissions in the Sustainable/Eco Friendly, Consumer Programs/Gift With Purchase and Event Merchandise categories were each […]