Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead

Amplify has made two new hires. Sabrina Khong fills the newly created associate creative director role and Caitlin Todd has become a business lead.

Khong joins from Foxtel, where she held the role of art director working on creative conceptualisation and creative strategy for Foxtel brand campaigns.

She was previously associate creative director at Section in Singapore, working on Uniqlo, PlayStation, Durex, and Nikon, and prior to that art director at Publicis Singapore for three years, where she worked on winning pitches for brands including Tiger Crystal, Samsung, HPB and Disney. The Singapore native – who moved to Australia in 2022 – began her career as a designer, working for two years with We Are Social Singapore.

Todd comes from three years at integrated social agency, Ground, in Sydney. Prior to that she was with Hill+Knowlton Strategies in London, starting as a junior consultant and working her way up. Throughout her career Todd has worked with a broad range of clients across the entertainment, tech and lifestyle space including Nike, Activision Blizzard, Huawei, Sennheiser, Intel, Oatley, and Team GB.

Todd also worked for the China-Britain Business Council in Shanghai for six months, following on from being educated at the University of Edinburgh and Shanghai Jiao Ton University, where she received a distinction in Spoken Chinese (Mandarin).

L-R: Caitlin Todd, Sabrina Khong

On these hires, Amplify managing partner Gareth Davies said: “We’re truly excited to welcome Sabrina and Caitlin to the team. Sabrina’s experience delivering quality creative work across multiple mediums, from social campaigns to TVCs and augmented reality experiences along with Caitlin’s experience across PR, strategy, social and digital makes them both a perfect fit for Amplify as we continue to diversify and strengthen our offering and expertise.”

Khong said of her appointment: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with so many talented individuals in the Amplify team and I look forward to pushing the boundaries of creativity and contributing to the already impressive list of clientele.”

“I’m very excited to have joined Amplify and I’m particularly looking forward to working alongside such a talented team as we continue to grow our exceptional client relationships,” added Todd.