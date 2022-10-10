Amplify Announces Two Senior Appointments

Creative agency Amplify has announced two senior appointments. Jackson Holst (right in lead image) has joined the agency as creative director while Ian Davidson (left) has come on board as business director.

Holst and Davidson have close to 30 years’ experience between them having worked at some of the most widely recognised agencies and brands both here and overseas including Weber Shandwick, Jack Morton, INNOCEAN, Havas Sports & Entertainment, and Red Bull.

Currently on the Youngbloods Committee and a mentor for D&AD Shift, Holst has worked on a wide range of clients including Koala, Ancestry, General Motors Specialty Vehicles, Target, Google Cloud, EY, and Officeworks. As part of his role as CD at Amplify, Holst will help grow and develop the creative team and will mentor junior creatives within and outside the agency.

Before moving to Australia in 2011, Davidson had built a career in the brand activation and experiential space having filled roles on both agency and client side. During his career spanning the UK and Australia, as well as a stint in Singapore, Davidson has worked with some of the biggest brands including Hyundai Motor Group, Bupa, P&G, Unilever, Samsung, and Telstra. Ian also has significant experience in sponsorship strategy and execution across multiple sporting codes.

Amplify executive creative director Tim Baggott said: “Jackson is a rare talent, as wonderfully imaginative as he is pragmatic. In the short time he’s been with us he’s already made an enormous contribution, elevating our work, and strengthening our creative culture. We’re thrilled to have him on the team.”

Holst added: “Amplify has an incredibly talented team, a distinct approach to shaping culture and a raft of inspiring projects. I am delighted to be on board and look forward to the exciting times ahead.”

“We’re thrilled to have these talented individuals join the team and bring their varied experience and fresh perspectives to our work and client relationships. Ian will lead key agency client relationships, developing and building on an already strong relationship base and offering insightful and strategic management of client campaigns. Ian is already having a big impact on the team and our clients,” said Amplify managing partner Gareth Davies.

“Amplify has an exceptional reputation for delivering insight driven ideas with excellence. It’s an honour to join such a standout team and to be working on a client portfolio that includes some of the most progressive and exciting brands in the industry right now,” said Davidson.

The new appointments follow several recent additions to Amplify’s client roster including Canva, PlayStation and Levi’s.