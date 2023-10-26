Amazon Ad Sales Up 26% & Touts AI For Further Growth

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Amazon.com Fulfillment Center. Amazon is the Largest Internet-Based Retailer in the United States
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Amazon has reported its third-quarter earnings and its advertising revenues are up 26% year-on-year to US$12 billion (nearly AU$19 billion).

The retail giant’s advertising business has been growing consistently as it diversifies away from its pure-play online retail business.

“We had a strong third quarter as our cost to serve and speed of delivery in our Stores business took another step forward, our AWS growth continued to stabilize, our Advertising revenue grew robustly, and overall operating income and free cash flow rose significantly,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.

As with most of the large tech platforms, Amazon cited generative AI as crucial to its further business development and innovation.

Over the course of the last year, Amazon has introduced product review highlights, a generative AI–powered feature that lets US shoppers quickly see other customers’ thoughts on a product before reading through reviews.

It has also launched gen AI capabilities to help sellers create product listings. In India, Amazon also announced a generative AI–based digital assistant to help small businesses establish an ecommerce presence. The tool will help sellers with registration, listing and advertising.

It has also launched Alexa speakers with new AI smarts and large language model tools to help devs create more conversational Alexa experiences for their customers. Brands using these new tools include BMW, Character.AI, iRobot, Philips Hue, Splash and Volley.

“The AWS team continues to innovate and deliver at a rapid clip, particularly in generative AI, where the combination of our custom AI chips, Amazon Bedrock being the easiest and most flexible way to build and deploy generative AI applications, and our coding companion (CodeWhisperer) allowing enterprises to have the equivalent of an experienced engineer who understands all of their proprietary code is driving momentum with customers, including adidas, Booking.com, GoDaddy, LexisNexis, Merck, Royal Philips, and United Airlines, all of whom are starting to run generative AI workloads on AWS. Between AWS re:Invent and our 29th holiday shopping season, this is a particularly action-packed time of year at Amazon and we’re excited for what’s to come,” added Jassey.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Amazon

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]