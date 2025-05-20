Always Human Signs Aussie Larrikins ‘Hello Sport’ To Podcast Roster

Always Human, a sports and entertainment marketing agency has announced the signing of Hello Sport to its talent roster. This partnership sees Always Human take the lead on exclusive commercial representation and strategic growth for the beloved podcast brand.

Hosted by Tom Birmingham and Eddy Simpson, Hello Sport has become a cultural force in Australia’s media landscape. What started as two mates riffing on sport has evolved into one of the most listened-to sports podcasts in the country and their fanbase of Punters and Dribblers is known for being fiercely loyal, deeply engaged, and highly responsive.

“Tom and Eddy have built a media brand that cuts through the noise with honesty, humour and relevance,” said Josh White, CEO of Always Human. “They’ve cultivated a community that trusts them, laughs with them, and buys from them. We’re excited to evolve the Hello Sport brand and bring their value proposition to life in ways that stay true to who they are.

Hello Sport is a culturally impactful and commercially powerful brand. They are known for their offbeat, hilarious, and unmistakably Aussie style which sits at the intersection of sport, entertainment, and digital culture. The podcast has attracted top-tier brand collaborations and a who’s who of high-proﬁle guests across sport and entertainment.

“We’re stoked to be working with Always Human,” said Birmingham. “Josh and the team get us – they understand what we’ve built and where we want to go. It’s rare to find a crew that speaks your language and knows how to back it up with big ideas. We’re pumped for what’s ahead.”

Hello Sport joins a management roster that includes three-time Olympic Gold medalist, Jessica Fox, Matilda and next-gen global football icon, Mary Fowler, global cricket superstar, Ellyse Perry, Olympic Pole Vault gold medalist and World Champion, Nina Kennedy, and Ex-Wallaby turned television personality, Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins.