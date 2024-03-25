Alone Australia: The Smelliest Show On TV Has Released A Cologne
It might not be for a first date, but B&T loves the concept behind the Alone Cologne. SBS Chief marketing and commercial officer Jane Palfreyman explains how it came about.
SBS is hitting good runs with this campaign. Not only is it about to launch the second season of Alone Australia, a runaway success story last year, it’s jumping into season two with merch that attract folks whether you like it, or not.
Welcome to the Alone Cologne: “The scent is built around the idea of ‘an ode to odour’, designed to be a riot of untamed, unforgiving and unpleasant notes to transport those who smell it into the wild and untamed world experienced by the series participants.”
B&T can confirm this was not a concept based on Gina Chick’s pits after winning the first season of the hit show.
“We’re always trying to find unique ways to both connect with audiences but also connect with the real premise of the show. And what you see with this idea is, yes, it’s playful but, the whole premise of the show is placing people in an environment that is really unfiltered and raw and challenging,” SBS chief marketing and commercial officer Jane Palfreyman said.
“What we love about this idea is that it really connected with that idea of people surviving, in some pretty stunning, but hostile and challenging environments. And that’s why we thought this idea really brought that idea to life.”
The scent, which B&T is led to believe is at the Black Panther level from Anchorman (see ad above), was created in partnership with the marketing agency Jack Nimble.
“Jack Nimble prides itself on creating social-first ideas that get the internet talking, and now we can call ourselves perfume makers as well,” said Adam Wise, ECD at Jack Nimble.
“Creating the scent was a super collaborative process with the team at SBS. Together we smelled some truly horrible smells, but we bottled them up into a scent that truly captures the essence of survival.”
Beyond the campaign, Alone Australia series two is highly anticipated. Season one broke all expectations from an audience and BVOD perspective,.
“I think with this show, that jeopardy and the wonderful human and poignant stories, the delightfulness of sitting on your couch, surrounded by your loved ones and thinking about what strategies you might employ or do things differently survive. I think all those sort of secret ingredients have made it not only a BVOD success, but a linear success as well.
“And I think we saw reach at around 1.2 million people watching, which was really pleasing.”
Alone Australia will air onWednesday 27 March at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand. Ten Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they must try and survive alone for as long as possible.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Forcing Facebook To Pay For Journalism Won’t Solve Structural Challenges – They Can And Will Walk Away
B&T's Arvind Hickman donned his tin hat and hid behind the desk after pressing publish on this one!
Maurice Blackburn Opens Pitches For Media Account
Maurice Blackburn media account up for pitch. Surely this one has to be less contentious than Shell Energy?
TV Ratings: “He’s Fitting In Seamlessly” – Rob Irwin Wins Fan’s But I’m A Celeb Misses Out On Top Spot
Nation's nans gathering round the box for a look at Rob Irwin do the numbers for Nine.
Wayside Chapel Joins Forces With We Are Social To Combat Loneliness Epidemic With Social60
New research reveals over 70% of Australians get less than one hour of in-person social interaction daily, reinforcing a commission from the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring loneliness to be a pressing global health threat.
Uber Advertising Nabs Yahoo’s Julia Edwards & Amazon’s Shalyce McLean
B&T understands that free Uber Eats deliveries was not the main draw for the pair, though it certainly helped.
“Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Barbecued” – Is This The Pettiest Billboard Ad EVER?
For what it's worth, B&T would come crawling back to any previous lover for the chance at some Korean BBQ.
Greg ‘Sparrow’ Grahams’s SXSW Austin Wrap!
Lamenting that you didn't make the cut for your agency's trip to Texas? Find out everything you missed here.
Urban List Appoints New Leadership Team
B&T extends our sympathies to the Urban List team having to hear 12(!) fun facts about their new colleagues.
“Assume That I Can, So Maybe I Will”: World Down Syndrome Day Campaign Goes Viral
Here's a look at some powerful global work following World Down Syndrome Day last week.
Fast 10: Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw On Mohair Suits & Not Running A Self-Serving Agency
Is it hard being devilishly handsome and running a successful agency? B&T finds out here.
“F1 Is More Popular Than Ever” – How Brands Won Big At The Grand Prix
Is F1's soaring popularity because it's the perfect sport to have on in the background while you watch TikToks?
New Boomtown Campaign Reveals 5 Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising
B&T reckons the sixth reason is the over-indexing of large fruit, veg, animals & household objects.
Vistar Media ‘Reimagines’ Its DSP & Global Rebrand
B&T doubling down on efficiency here with a rebrand and product update story in one.
Snapchat Launches Sponsored AR Filters Promising Brands Greater Reach
It's the perfect way to build meaningful connections with your audience, AR-powered dog ears & flower garlands.
OPINION: 6 Reasons Every Agency Should Pitch on Shell
Tired of scrabbling around for chump change & trying to do the right thing? Just pitch for the Shell Energy account!
The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers ‘Concerned’ With The Current Economic Climate
The remaining 20% are going hell-for-leather with discretionary spending & seriously considering a sub-prime mortgage.
JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney
JCDecaux launches fancy new signage. B&T eagerly awaits return of scaffolding as economic crisis tightens.
McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
B&T had hoped that Paramount would sign up Colt or Heckler & Koch to really spice up inter-cast competitions.
Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin
Zitcha team "excited" for constant reminders of why the Springboks are so much better than our rugby team.
Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
Murmur and marketing mix modelling set to become new "she sells seashells..." following this partnership.
GroupM Nexus CEO Ryan Menezes: ‘We Talk About Tech, Data & AI But We’re Still A People Business’
B&T was asking Menezes the important questions: red or white? And arancini balls or awkward-to-eat lamb kofta?
Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Announces Four Epic MCs To Lead This Year’s Content!
Frankly, these MCs are better than the speakers at some conferences.
‘It’s Awkward’: Nearly Half Of Creatives Say Agency-Client Relationship Is Breaking Down
A growing number of creative directors and brand managers need to see Dr Phil before Jerry Springer gets to them first.
TV Ratings: AFL Wins The Battle Of Thursday Night Footy
Spare a thought for the single woman of the world, mourning the loss of Walsh's perfect facial structure
See (Nearly) All Of The Snaps From Last Night’s Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian!
Relive last night's incredible bash in full technicolour glory!
Red Bull Is “Where I Want To Be”: Max Verstappen Finally Addresses Speculation Over F1 Contracts
Despite speculation that suggested the three-time world champion was considering a move from Red Bull, Max Verstappen has confirmed Red Bull is precisely where he wants to be. Verstappen’s contract with the England-based team runs through 2028, but rumours have swirled that he may be looking to move elsewhere as soon as 2025. “I focus […]
Is Unilever’s Sale Of Ben & Jerry’s A Tasty Opportunity Or The Sign Of A Category Melting Away?
Is the market cooling on ice cream? B&T tries to get the scoop, here.
Kids Take To The Airwaves Globally With Shocking Weather Forecasts From The Future To Mobilise Climate Action
We're no great advocates for child labour here at B&T but this is certainly some impactful work.
Royal Agricultural Society Of NSW Remind Us You Can’t Put A Price On Childhood Memories Via Connecting Plots
It's fortunate you can't put a price on childhood memories - our shit family holidays wouldn't be worth much.
The Rob Irwin Effect: Why Sponsors Are Rushing To Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
It's remarkable how far you can get with a famous dad and teeth worthy of a toothpaste ad, really.
Whiskas Generates New Breed Of Dog, For People Who Really Need A Cat In New Campaign Via Colenso BBDO
Did you back the wrong horse when you brought that Great Dane home? Whiskas might have your next pet sorted.
QFES Helps Queenslanders Plan To Survive In Emotional New Campaign Via CHEP Brisbane
It's more powerful work from CHEP Brisbane and a timely reminder to check your smoke alarm works.
How Does It Feel To Win A Woman Leading Tech Award? Hear From The Winners First-Hand!
See all the winners' jittery nervous excitement here!
The “Why Don’t We Have Both?” Girl Returns To Promote New Mexican Brand, Mingle
Want to feel old? That classic Old El Paso spot is nearly old enough to buy its first pint.
Integral Ad Science Earns MRC Accreditation For Integrated Third-Party Calculation & Reporting On YouTube
In the need for some acronyms? IAS providing your full weekly quota in this story.
Politicians Behaving Badly, Tax Cuts & War Fuel Aussie News Consumption According To Ipsos Iris Data
It's been said that death & taxes are the only constants. We reckon dodgy pollies are a close third.