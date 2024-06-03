Allied Global Marketing Launches New Worldwide Performance Solution: Pride

Allied Global Marketing Launches New Worldwide Performance Solution: Pride
Allied Global Marketing (Allied) has announced the launch of “Pride,” a cutting-edge 360˚ global performance marketing solution dedicated to effectively connecting clients with the LGBTQ+ community.

Lead image: left to right, Adam Cunningham, Andrea Felix and Jason Vanderwoude 

The visionary leaders behind this groundbreaking initiative include Adam Cunningham, chief strategy officer, Andrea Felix, SVP, Client Solutions and Jason Vanderwoude, SVP, Client Solutions.

“In today’s landscape, inclusivity and authenticity isn’t just a trend – it’s a necessity. We’re proud to take a bold step forward in our commitment to these values,” said Cunningham. “With Pride, we’re setting a new standard, ensuring our clients can authentically engage with the LGBTQ+ community on a global scale”.

Drawing on Allied’s global team of experts, Pride promises fully integrated campaigns that authentically represent the diverse cultures and backgrounds within the LGBTQ+ community. Leveraging proprietary technology and advanced AI tools, Allied’s strategies encompass paid, earned, owned, creative, and strategy solutions, informed by decades of data-driven insights.

Pride transcends marketing – it’s also a catalyst for meaningful change. Allied pledges to support LGBTQ+ vendors and community organizations through its campaigns and other impactful initiatives, embodying a tangible commitment to social responsibility.




