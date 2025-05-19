Allianz Australia Launches New Campaign ‘Care You Can Count On’ Via Howatson+Company

Allianz Australia has unveiled its new brand positioning, centered around ‘Care You Can Count On’ via Howatson+Company.

The multi-channel marketing campaign features a hero TVC directed by Finch’s Michael Gracey (known for movies such as Better Man and The Greatest Showman) and set to Avril Lavigne’s I’m With You.

The story follows a mother finch on a quest to protect her egg. Just as you think the finch can’t go on any longer, a soaring eagle glides in to support it, guiding her to her new home safely.

The TVC was shot in Australia and brought to life with CGI from visual effects studio ALT VFX. It is supported by creative executions across cinema, YouTube, outdoor, digital and social.

Media planning and buying was handled by Allianz’s media partner, Wavemaker.

“‘The Flight of the Finch’ is a bold new direction in how we communicate the essence of Allianz,” Laura Halbert, general manager, customer strategy and marketing said.

“It moves beyond product attributes to celebrate the emotional reassurance and confidence you feel when you have genuine care you can count on”.

“‘Care you can count on’ is brought to life in a number of ways including customer interactions, partnerships, community engagement, advocacy and education initiatives. For example, the recently launched Allianz Blue Eagle initiative which was designed through gaining insights from customers around how home care was important to them. The initiative aims to provide homeowners with the knowledge and tools they need to take important steps in maintaining their homes.

“Care isn’t some slogan on a wall at Allianz. It’s baked into the company and informs everything they do. So, we didn’t just want to talk about care, we wanted people to feel it. With a bit of guts, magic and Avril Lavigne, we used storytelling to lift the brand into fresh space in the insurance category. Proudly helping Allianz shape a brand platform that feels as distinctive as the way they do business,” Halbert added.

Credits:

Client: Allianz Australia

CMO, General Manager, Customer Strategy and Marketing: Laura Halbert

Head of Brand & Sponsorships: Gemma Cadwallader

Head of Strategy, Research & Design: Simon Edwards

Senior Manager Brand: Rebekah Eltringham

Agency: Howatson+Company

CEO: Chris Howatson

Group Managing Director: Renee Hyde

Chief Creative Officer: Gavin Chimes

Creative Director: Jared Wicker

Senior Creative Team: Zak Hawkins & Jack Close

Senior Creative: Megan Egan

Group Business Director: Liz Stephens

Business Director: Georgia Price/Lucy Stock

Senior Producer: Caitlin Perz

Design Director: Reece Lawson

Studio Lead: Simon Merrifield

Media Agency: Wavemaker

Head of Strategy, Sydney: Marco Del Castillo

Client Partner: Laura Brady

Implementation & Activation Director: Isabella White

Production Company: FINCH

Director: Michael Gracey

Executive Producer: Loren Bradley

Producer: Vivienne Jaspers

Director of Photography: Jeremy Rouse

Editorial: The Editors

Editor: Patrick Correll

VFX & Post Production: ALT VFX

VFX Supervisor: Col Renshaw

VFX Senior Producer: Celeste Fairlie

Sound: Mosaic Sound & Music

Head of Creative: Adam Moses

EP: William Doig

Sound Engineer: Michael Thomas

Music Supervisor: Trailer Media