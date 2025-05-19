Allianz Australia Launches New Campaign ‘Care You Can Count On’ Via Howatson+Company

Allianz Australia has unveiled its new brand positioning, centered around ‘Care You Can Count On’ via Howatson+Company.
The multi-channel marketing campaign features a hero TVC directed by Finch’s Michael Gracey (known for movies such as Better Man and The Greatest Showman) and set to Avril Lavigne’s I’m With You.
The story follows a mother finch on a quest to protect her egg. Just as you think the finch can’t go on any longer, a soaring eagle glides in to support it, guiding her to her new home safely.
The TVC was shot in Australia and brought to life with CGI from visual effects studio ALT VFX. It is supported by creative executions across cinema, YouTube, outdoor, digital and social.
Media planning and buying was handled by Allianz’s media partner, Wavemaker.
“‘The Flight of the Finch’ is a bold new direction in how we communicate the essence of Allianz,” Laura Halbert, general manager, customer strategy and marketing said.
“It moves beyond product attributes to celebrate the emotional reassurance and confidence you feel when you have genuine care you can count on”.
“‘Care you can count on’ is brought to life in a number of ways including customer interactions, partnerships, community engagement, advocacy and education initiatives. For example, the recently launched Allianz Blue Eagle initiative which was designed through gaining insights from customers around how home care was important to them. The initiative aims to provide homeowners with the knowledge and tools they need to take important steps in maintaining their homes.
“Care isn’t some slogan on a wall at Allianz. It’s baked into the company and informs everything they do. So, we didn’t just want to talk about care, we wanted people to feel it. With a bit of guts, magic and Avril Lavigne, we used storytelling to lift the brand into fresh space in the insurance category. Proudly helping Allianz shape a brand platform that feels as distinctive as the way they do business,” Halbert added.
Credits:
Client: Allianz Australia
CMO, General Manager, Customer Strategy and Marketing: Laura Halbert
Head of Brand & Sponsorships: Gemma Cadwallader
Head of Strategy, Research & Design: Simon Edwards
Senior Manager Brand: Rebekah Eltringham
Agency: Howatson+Company
CEO: Chris Howatson
Group Managing Director: Renee Hyde
Chief Creative Officer: Gavin Chimes
Creative Director: Jared Wicker
Senior Creative Team: Zak Hawkins & Jack Close
Senior Creative: Megan Egan
Group Business Director: Liz Stephens
Business Director: Georgia Price/Lucy Stock
Senior Producer: Caitlin Perz
Design Director: Reece Lawson
Studio Lead: Simon Merrifield
Media Agency: Wavemaker
Head of Strategy, Sydney: Marco Del Castillo
Client Partner: Laura Brady
Implementation & Activation Director: Isabella White
Production Company: FINCH
Director: Michael Gracey
Executive Producer: Loren Bradley
Producer: Vivienne Jaspers
Director of Photography: Jeremy Rouse
Editorial: The Editors
Editor: Patrick Correll
VFX & Post Production: ALT VFX
VFX Supervisor: Col Renshaw
VFX Senior Producer: Celeste Fairlie
Sound: Mosaic Sound & Music
Head of Creative: Adam Moses
EP: William Doig
Sound Engineer: Michael Thomas
Music Supervisor: Trailer Media