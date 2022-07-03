Alley Wins Rights For Salomon And Wilson Following Successful Pitch

Following a competitive pitch, performance agency Alley Group has been appointed by leading global sporting apparel and equipment brands Wilson and Salomon to drive growth across Australia and New Zealand.

Alley, which is part of Australia’s largest independent media agency group, Nunn Media, will manage all performance media strategy, planning and execution to drive new and existing customers to the Wilson and Salomon eCommerce platforms. The Sydney-headquartered agency secured the win in a competitive five-way pitch.

Wilson is the number one equipment brand across more sports than any other brand, including tennis, baseball, basketball, American football, golf, volleyball, soccer, softball, badminton, and squash. Headquartered in Chicago, United States, Wilson’s dedicated sales network serves customers in over 100 countries.

Established in the heart of the French Alps in1947, mountain product brand Salomon has created a range of revolutionary new concepts in bindings, boots, skis and apparel for both alpine and nordic skiing and brought innovative solutions to footwear, mountaineering, hiking, trail running, and other sports.

Wilson is one of the most well-known sports brands worldwide.

Nicholas Dion, head of digital ANZ at Amer Sports, owner of Wilson and Salomon said: “We have ambitious growth plans for the Wilson and Salomon brands across Australia and New Zealand and thus we needed the top partner in customer acquisition to drive revenue growth amongst our e-Commerce stores. Throughout the competitive pitch process it was clear that Alley’s skillset not only in performance media, but also media attribution, has put them at the top of the game.”

Nick Lavidge, CEO of Alley Group said: “In the current environment, many brands and agencies are struggling with customer acquisition, but we have developed a strong capability in using data modelling for attribution that is paired with agile testing strategies to uncover profitable audiences that keep customer acquisition cost low and customer lifetime value high. We look forward to working with the teams at Wilson and Salomon to bring that expertise and meet their growth targets.”

With leading capabilities in search, social, programmatic, e-commerce and digital creative, Alley has offices in Sydney and Los Angeles and works with some of the world’s fastest growing brands, ranging from direct-to-consumer to large multinationals, including youfoodz, tinder, Reece and Netgear. In February it was named AdNews Digital Agency of the Year and in 2021 was awarded Performance Agency of the Year at the B&T Awards.

