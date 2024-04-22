All The Winners & Grinners From The TikTok Young Lions Awards Night!

Last week, the TikTok Young Lions Awards night announced the five very deserving pairs who will be heading off to the south of France to represent Australia in the global Young Lions competition, as well as five more lucky pairs heading to Cannes in Cairns this year.

The runners-up receive free tickets to Cannes in Cairns — the biggest and best advertising, marketing and media show this side of the equator.

The winners, meanwhile, will represent Australia in the Young Lions Global Competition, going head to head against their international rivals to compete for the crown.

Oh, but there’s more. The winners will be sent to France to enjoy the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in person from 17–21 June.

In case you missed it, the winners and runners-up are below. And, should you want to find out why they won, you can read all about their entries HERE.

DESIGN

Winners — Anna Forsyth and Kat Van Berkel, CHEP Network

Runners up — Louis Johanson and Amy Toma, R/GA

DIGITAL

Winners — Daniel Borghesi and Jake Rowland, M&C Saatchi

Runners up — Abby Clark and Laura Murphy, MBCS Australia

FILM

Winners — Madelene McGuinness and Jordan Ellis, VML

Runners up — Felix Barnett and Trinity Ross, The Bundy Agency and CHEP Network

MARKETING

Winners — Krishma Sood and Arianne Riley, The Arnott’s Group

Runners up — Meagan Bebendorf and Meagan Aquilina, Flight Centre

MEDIA

Winners — Ryan Hancock and Jodie Allen, Match & Wood

Runners up — Celia Stewart and Rubi Hudson, Wavemaker