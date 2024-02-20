Alinta Energy Targets Greenwashing With ‘True Power’ Campaign, Via BMF

Alinta Energy Targets Greenwashing With 'True Power' Campaign, Via BMF
Alinta Energy has launched its newest brand platform True Power,” via BMF.

The company said “True Powers” is aimed at helping Australians better understand the energy landscape and the community effort towards a net-zero emissions country.

The “True Power” campaign is set to Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve, highlighting the current issue of both reliable and affordable energy, and is set to roll out across TV, OOH, radio, and digital display.

 

“We know that many Australians are confused about energy, and we hope this straightforward information and approach will help”, said Amanda Hagan, executive director retail markets at Alinta Energy.

The introduction of the multi-channel campaign comes following debates surrounding greenwashing within the advertising industry during the past year.

Responding to public discussions of greenwashing, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commissions (ACCC) and Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) have both announced their commitments to take action against the hot topic in 2024.

In January advocacy body, Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) officially released the exposure draft of its amended Environmental Claims Code, inviting public speculation.

Credits:

Client: Alinta Energy
Creative Agency: BMF
Production Company: Buck
Media Agency: Carat Australia
Research Agency: Metrix




