Aldi Facial Roller Leaves Shoppers Red-Faced

A $20 Aldi facial roller has left shoppers blushing with its design and vibration motors.

Posting on Facebook group Aldi Mums, one of the mums in question shared a photo of the gadget, saying “I swear they are doing this on purpose.”

The decidedly phallic Sculpting Facial Roller Set is designed to sculpt the face and body and is powered by “sonic vibrations” to relieve tension. Aldi also said that it is designed to make you feel like “your face just came out of an amazing massage.”

Shoppers, meanwhile, were caught in hysterics.

“There’s going to be a line up of ladies at the door when this goes on sale. Well as you all know we do get head and back aches from stress,” said one.

Mine doesn’t vibrate. My facial roller that is 😂🤣 — Sonia (@Sonia3044) February 15, 2023

Another Twitter user added:

Here at B&T, we previously asked why it was so hard to sell sex. It seems Aldi might have cracked the code.