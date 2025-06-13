AKQA Promotes Eric Orton To Lead The Evolution Of It’s Technology Capabilities Across APAC

AKQA has announced the promotion of Eric Orton to chief technology officer for APAC. In his elevated role, Eric will lead the continued evolution of AKQA’s technology capabilities across the region, bringing together innovation, AI, and engineering excellence to deliver transformative experiences for clients.

A 15-year veteran of AKQA, Eric has helped shape the technology strategy for some of the region’s most forward-thinking brands. From architecting large-scale digital transformations to driving data-driven personalisation and embedding AI, his focus has consistently been on creating future-ready platforms that unlock more innovative, human-centred experiences.

Previously holding the title of executive technology director for Australia and New Zealand, Eric has held a range of senior leadership roles across the business over the years. Known for his ability to bridge strategy and implementation, he works closely with multidisciplinary teams to create connected experiences that deepen customer relationships, differentiate brands, and deliver long-term value.

In his new role as CTO, Eric will focus on enhancing technical leadership across APAC, growing strategic partnerships, and deepening AKQA’s expertise in technologies that future-proof business performance. He has been instrumental in expanding AKQA’s technology offering across the region and enabling AKQA to deliver innovative, composable solutions at scale.

“Eric is incredibly valued by clients with his strategic vision and deep technical expertise, and it’s been a key part of our AKQA’s success over the years. Eric has earned this broader role, and I look forward to the continued innovation we’ll drive together across the region,” said Brian Vella.

“I’m honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time. Across APAC, our clients are navigating rapid change, and I’m excited to help them embrace modern technologies, especially AI, to create more meaningful, connected and lasting customer experiences,” said Eric Orton on his promotion.

“It’s a privilege to lead such a talented and passionate team across the region, and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together as we shape the future.”