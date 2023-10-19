Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5

    To celebrate the launch of one of the year’s most anticipated games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation Australia has installed a Spectacular Save of a truck in Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney.

    The installation, in partnership with Akcelo and supported by creative PR agency, Poem, sees a truck seemingly suspended by webs and safely stuck in a sticky situation. The activation will be in place from 9am Friday, 20 October until 4pm Sunday, 22 October.

    “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated PS5 games to date and an amazing addition to PlayStation’s unbeatable line-up of exclusives,” said Patrick Lagana, director of marketing, PlayStation Australia. “We wanted to showcase the power and imagination of Spider-Man and our partners Akcelo and Poem have created a truly exciting campaign that really captures attention. The collaborative nature of the campaign really encapsulates the “Be Greater. Together” mindset of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and we can’t wait to see people’s reaction to The Spectacular Save”.

    “For so many of us, Spider-Man is the kind of IP you only ever dream of working on. With this activation, we wanted to give you a taste of the high-stakes action and blockbuster fun you’ll enjoy within the game itself. Bringing this epic gaming experience to life together with the PlayStation team has been an absolute thrill,” said Aden Hepburn, CEO at Akcelo.

    In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed franchise for PS5. Swing, jump and utilise the new Web Wings to travel across an expanded Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.

    Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now on PlayStation 5.




