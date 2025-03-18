Airwallex, McLaren & Reko Rennie Shift Gears With Bold F1 Collaboration

Australian-founded global financial platform Airwallex has officially launched its ‘Shifted Perspectives’ campaign for the 2025 Formula 1 season, in partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team and renowned First Nations artist Reko Rennie.

The initiative was unveiled at an exclusive event in Melbourne, marking a major milestone ahead of the F1 Australian Grand Prix. Airwallex worked with creative agency Whale to produce the work.

The campaign merges the worlds of finance, sport, and art, pushing boundaries and encouraging businesses to think differently. Speaking to B&T on the collaboration, Jon Stona, VP of global marketing at Airwallex, said: “This notion that you can take what might be a frustration, an obstacle, a barrier, and through a shift in your mindset, really transform that into an opportunity—that’s very true to the Airwallex origin story.”

“We wanted to take this concept and use it to challenge and inspire businesses across the world to think differently, to not just accept the status quo, and to find new angles and opportunities for growth”.

The centrepiece of the campaign is the striking McLaren Artura, wrapped in Rennie’s signature artistic style. A bold fusion of camouflage and diamond patterns, the design both celebrates First Nations heritage and challenges traditional perspectives on Aboriginal art.

“What Reko has done with the camouflage and these diamond patterns—elements traditionally meant to make something invisible—he has instead used to make the car stand out. It’s a true ‘shifted perspective’ in action,” said Stona.

Beyond aesthetics, the collaboration is deeply meaningful. Rennie’s work embodies heritage and identity, aligning with Airwallex’s Melbourne roots and McLaren’s forward-thinking ethos.

“So much of this artwork is a projection of Reko himself as a proud First Nations person. We love that nod to heritage and pride—it’s something we also wanted to honor,” Stona added.

A hometown hero and rising star in Formula 1, Oscar Piastri has been an integral part of the campaign. Airwallex worked with him for months, capturing content at the McLaren Technology Centre and exploring his own perspective shifts.

“Fans want to get to know these athletes beyond the track. Oscar has shown incredible maturity for his age, and we’re giving him a platform to share his mindset on shifting perspectives,” Stona explained.

The McLaren Artura featuring Rennie’s design appeared on public display at Queensbridge Square from 13–16 March, allowing fans to witness the one-of-a-kind supercar up close.

To further engage fans, Airwallex has introduced a social competition where attendees can enter for a chance to drive the Artura post-race.

As part of the Shifted Perspectives campaign, Airwallex also awarded three business grants, totalling AUD$25,000, to Australian entrepreneurs who exemplify ambition and bold thinking.

Stona expressed particular enthusiasm for this initiative. “The business grants are one of my favourite aspects of what we do because they not only celebrate but also support entrepreneurship.”

The winners, who were celebrated on stage at the event, included:

$10K Business Acceleration Grant: Edward Barraclough (Drone-Hand) – For innovating in AgTech by shifting from aerial photography to using drones for farm management amidst extreme climate events.

$10K First Nations Business Grant: Fiona Harrison (Chocolate on Purpose) – Australia’s first 100% Indigenous, female-owned chocolate company, creating social impact while growing her business.

$5K Professional Acceleration Grant: Leila Oliviera (Antler) – For championing underrepresented founder talent and driving inclusivity in venture capital.

“Even if we play a small role in helping these businesses scale, that’s the authentic connection and storytelling we’re striving for,” Stona said.

The Shifted Perspectives campaign isn’t just about the Melbourne Grand Prix—it’s designed for a global audience. The next stop? Hong Kong’s Art Basel, where Rennie’s design will be showcased.

“The Shifted Perspectives concept is universal. There’s been strong demand from other markets, and we want these pieces to tell their story across multiple geographies,” Stona explained.

Additionally, Airwallex has captured extensive behind-the-scenes footage of the creative process, which, he teased, will be released in a documentary-style film. “There’s a certain beauty in the artistic process. We want to share that journey, from concept to creation, on a global scale,” he added.

With record-breaking ticket sales and global attention on the Melbourne Grand Prix, Airwallex is maximising its brand presence through exclusive events, industry engagements, and high-profile storytelling. “The Melbourne GP has always been a fantastic race, but it keeps getting bigger every year. So, we have to keep raising our game too,” Stona noted.

Reflecting on the Shifted Perspectives campaign, Stona emphasised the alignment of values across Airwallex, McLaren, and Reko Rennie. “Just like McLaren constantly innovates on the track, and Oscar competes against the world’s best, we want to inspire businesses to shift their perspectives, take bold steps, and scale globally”.

The fusion of art, sport, and business has created a one-of-a-kind campaign, demonstrating the power of thinking differently—and proving that when perspectives shift, new opportunities emerge.