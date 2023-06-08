AI-Generated Ads Copy Is Coming To LinkedIn

LinkedIn is developing AI-generated copy suggestions for its ad campaign tools.

The professional social network said that the generative AI tools will be coming to the LinkedIn Page and Campaign Manager and will use settings such as campaign objective, targeting criteria and audience to suggest advert headlines and copy.

“AI Copy Suggestions can help jumpstart your creativity and reduce the time you spend on your day-to-day tasks so that you can continue to focus on what matters–continuing to produce memorable campaigns and building your brand,” said Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of product at LinkedIn.

The tools are powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT — LinkedIn parent company Microsoft owns both firms — and will offer up to give headlines and copy recommendations in the Campaign Manager tool that can then be edited.

The tools are being tested in English “with a small group of customers in North America.” The test will be expanding with extra functionality, more languages and to more clients in the coming months.