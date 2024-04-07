Ahoy There! Wiggles Announces Nostalgic Partnership With Bonds

Get your fruit salads ready as Bonds has teamed up with The Wiggles for their first-ever children’s clothing collection! The new range features the mash-up of two Aussie icons who’ve travelled near and far for happy outfitting for your tiny potatoes and mini dinosaurs.

The brand has brought together nostalgic, much-loved characters, both old and new, that span generations, from parents to their bubs, who have all grown up with The Wiggles. The range is an iconic collaboration that Aussies will know and love. Featuring Bonds’ cheeky personality and The Wiggles’ bright and colourful nature, the end result is a collection that evokes joy in adults and children alike.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Bonds on this fun, colourful and nostalgic collection. It’s a celebration of fun, music, and fashion that echoes our shared mission of spreading joy. We can’t wait to see families enjoy these playful designs, bringing a touch of Wiggly magic into everyday life,” said The Wiggles.

Inspired by The Wiggles’ whimsical nature, the range features John Wiggle and Tsehay Wiggle changing their uniforms for one-of-a-kind Zippy’s made especially for The Wiggles members!

The range showcases products with The Wiggles signature primary colour palette and a Bonds remix of shapes infused with playful Wiggly fun. It’s all about the musical songs, bright prints and popular slogans.

Launching in early April, the new collection will consist of Bonds classic Zippy’s, Pullovers, Trackpants, Whoopsies, Sleep Sets, Tee’s, Socks, Undies and even a Dress and Tutu.

“It’s been an absolute ball collaborating with The Wiggles to bring two iconic Aussie brands together. We heard how much our customers love The Wiggles, and we do too! It has been a childhood dream for all of us at Bonds to bring this to life,” Bonds said.

This fun collaboration from Bonds and The Wiggles is a limited edition range that will be available to purchase online from April 10th.