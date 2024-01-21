AGL Powers More Household Essentials With Electricity, Gas, Telco and Netflix

AGL Energy and Netflix have entered into an exclusive energy and streaming partnership, available to residential customers.

The new offer provides customers with AGL’s competitive electricity rates and Netflix Standard with Ads (RRP $6.99 per month or almost $84 annually), all included in the plan.

AGL Chief Customer Officer, Jo Egan, said the exclusive energy partnership supports AGL customers who are looking for great value by bundling their energy and the Netflix shows, movies and games that people love.

“AGL is excited to provide ongoing Netflix streaming to residential customers when they take up the AGL Netflix Plan,” Egan said.

“We know that 69 per cent of Australians use at least one streaming service.1 That’s why we have launched an energy-category exclusive partnership with Netflix in recognition of the pivotal role streaming entertainment now plays in our customers’ lives”.

To give increased value to AGL customers, the Netflix plan is ongoing for the life of the plan, rather than a shorter promotional period.

Customers can upgrade to the Netflix Standard or Premium tiers and still receive $6.99 of included Netflix value every month, alongside a competitive electricity rate.

“We are always looking for new ways to deliver great value to our customers and this ongoing partnership with Netflix is bringing together the essential service of energy and great streaming entertainment”.

“Many of us turn on Netflix when we hit the couch as naturally as we turn on the lights when it gets dark. For those who join the AGL Netflix Plan, they will have access to thousands of films and TV series on demand as part of their electricity account,” Egan said.

“The AGL Netflix Plan gives our customers the ease and convenience of having one provider for their home necessities, with one less bill to think about”.

“This demonstrates AGL’s commitment to catering for our customers’ at-home needs and innovating for the future, including electric vehicle charging plans, telecommunications bundling options, energy deals and now access to Australia’s most popular streaming service,” she said.

AGL has developed a seamless digital experience to support customers in easily signing up, and to simply manage their Netflix and energy services via the AGL App and My Account.




