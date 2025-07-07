Artificial intelligence (AI) is all around us. No longer a wondrous theoretical exercise or a tool in development, AI is irrevocably shifting consumers’ expectations of brands and media, as well as transforming organisations–and their marketing functions in particular.

But you already knew that. What is yet to be appreciated in all corners of the market is the extent to which agentic AI will revolutionise the way we interact with the world around us all over again.

But Adobe, long the leader in digital experience management, is already making strides in agentic AI. In fact, the company is reshaping its tools, platforms and technology around the idea of customer experience orchestration, a new way of managing the AI agents it has created to make your work sharper, faster and easier. At the recent Adobe Summit Sydney, the company revealed how it will drive growth for its customers in the years to come.

“We believe the path to growth is personalisation at scale,” Katrina Troughton, Adobe’s vice president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand, told a packed ICC Sydney.

“Personalisation is not new to any of us here, it’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time, but now we can absolutely deliver it at scale. You can build deeper connections with your customers and delight them with experiences that deliver greater loyalty and lifetimevalue. Achieving this requires the perfect blend of creativity and marketing with a scale that only AI can help you achieve. To deliver on this, you need to actively orchestrate–orchestrate your teams, apps, workflows, partners and now your AI agents, too.”