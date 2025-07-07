Agentic Orchestration :
How Adobe Is Empowering Australia’s
Marketers With Usable Agentic AI Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) is all around us. No longer a wondrous theoretical exercise or a tool in development, AI is irrevocably shifting consumers’ expectations of brands and media, as well as transforming organisations–and their marketing functions in particular.
But you already knew that. What is yet to be appreciated in all corners of the market is the extent to which agentic AI will revolutionise the way we interact with the world around us all over again.
But Adobe, long the leader in digital experience management, is already making strides in agentic AI. In fact, the company is reshaping its tools, platforms and technology around the idea of customer experience orchestration, a new way of managing the AI agents it has created to make your work sharper, faster and easier. At the recent Adobe Summit Sydney, the company revealed how it will drive growth for its customers in the years to come.
“We believe the path to growth is personalisation at scale,” Katrina Troughton, Adobe’s vice president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand, told a packed ICC Sydney.
“Personalisation is not new to any of us here, it’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time, but now we can absolutely deliver it at scale. You can build deeper connections with your customers and delight them with experiences that deliver greater loyalty and lifetimevalue. Achieving this requires the perfect blend of creativity and marketing with a scale that only AI can help you achieve. To deliver on this, you need to actively orchestrate–orchestrate your teams, apps, workflows, partners and now your AI agents, too.”
This isn’t just talk, either. Earlier this year, Adobe announced its Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator and 10 purpose-built AI agents. These out-of-the-box AI agents increase the capacity of marketing and creative teams to deliver personalisation at scale by enhancing existing applications, including Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.
“Our agents will automate tasks that can be automated and they’re going to augment the talent in your teams so they can focus on the work that matters the most and creates the biggest impact for your business,” said Jeremy Wood, Adobe’s head of solution GTM strategy in APAC and Japan.
“But nobody wants to have 10 more tools to manage… So the Agent Orchestrator provides the foundation and technology to enable you to unlock the full potential of AI and deliver on those one-to-one personalised experiences at scale.”
For instance, the Audience Agent streamlines audience management and optimisation by helping marketers and marketing ops pros segment and define personas for campaigns and optimise targeting. The Data Insights agent, meanwhile, reduces marketers’ reliance on specialist data analysts and scientists by allowing them to directly query the data using natural language prompts.
The implications for marketers using Adobe software are profound, indeed. Adobe research found that while 78 per cent of marketers use generative AI to support content production and workflows today, there are still significant untapped opportunities.
Only three-fifths of marketers, for instance, plan to use generative AI more to support content production and workflows in the next year. Plus, less than half of marketers are investing in AI and generative AI to scale content in the next 12-36 months. These marketers believe that generative AI can have content quality and accuracy problems, as well as compliance and data privacy concerns, among other problems.
But when grounded in good data and a smart reorganisation of how roles function, some marketing teams and organisations have overcome these concerns and are well on their way with AI. But getting everything in order takes work.
Bridget Esposito, Prudential’s VP and head of creative and brand flew in from the US to talk about the financial services brand’s commitment to quality and how AI is facilitating its work–as well as how AI has transformed the way the organisation functions.
“We have about 50 million customers, we manage 1.5 trillion assets and we have 365 marketers across brand and advertising,” she explained
“The challenges that we face across each of our business lines are very similar to yours… last year, we went through some changes and we had to look at the organisation and say ‘How are we going to be different?’ We thought we had to do more with less and it gave us an opportunity to reinvent ourselves. We saw this as an opportunity to reinvent ourselves and become a leader in AI-powered marketing for financial services.”
In practice, the Prudential team shifted from being producers to “curators of ideas” and delegated the lower-funnel performance work to AI, with staff free to focus on higher-funnel strategy work. To facilitate this change, Prudential migrated to the Adobe Experience Platform as its martech foundation and its content supply chain.
“We focused our AI efforts in a number of areas from creative to copy to compliance and it really improved the speed of growth. We saw amazing results and we learned a lot along the way,” said Esposito.
Kicking off its agentic AI journey, Prudential used Adobe Express to automate some of its event creative using templates to lock in certain aspects of the design and giving the AI the chance to tweak and automate other areas. Following a great reception from staff, Prudential took it a step further and created a custom Adobe Firefly model to generate on-brand illustrations for creative work.
“By using a custom model and training it in the right way, we were easily able to give access to people to make the right, on-brand visuals,” she said, adding that the tool was particularly useful when Prudential underwent small brand refreshes.
Esposito added that the most AI-reluctant staff in organisations are the ones you need to bring along most in the journey as they’ll be the people telling others how “life-changing” it was for them.
“At large organisations, there are different people in different groups all at different stages of the AI journey. You have to make sure that every single person has the same goals. It’s an orchestra that needs a conductor and everyone reading from the same hymn sheet. Don’t expect perfection on day one, you will sometimes fail and you have to get comfortable with that. AI needs iteration, it needs to learn, explore and keep going,” she said.
With Adobe’s orchestra of tools and platforms all playing in harmony, now is the time to get started with the technology to make your marketing sing.
