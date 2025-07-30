B&T's season report

Last year, Wavemaker’s Agency Scorecard (covering 2023) was top of the class. For WPP’s Positive Provocation agency, 2024 was about onboarding and consolidating its position as a leading agency.

The agency picked up a notable clients in Allianz, Adelaide University, McPherson’s and the L’Oreal influencer account, while only its major loss was Ubisoft Entertainment, due to a global realignment.

Wavemaker is thought to have been central to the WPP Media win of the world’s biggest advertiser, Amazon, which is being serviced through a dedicated unit called OpenDoor globally.

The agency also has some of the larger clients in this market, including Mondelēz International, South Australia Government, Mitsubishi Motors, Hungry Jacks and L’Oréal Groupe.

A B&T Awards Media Agency of the Year winner in 2023, Wavemaker’s ability to retain such strong client foundations is testament to the work of captain Peter Vogel and one of the stronger leadership benches in the market.

In 2024, the agency’s work yet again shone, with Shivani Maharaj picking up the B&T Women in Media Awards Social Media trophy, MFA Awards for work with Maybelline and the Black Dog Institute, and Festival of Media awards for a Paramount+ campaign.

Aside from driving commercial growth for clients, Wavemaker said it is proud of the pro-bono work it has done for the Black Dog Institute and The Kindness Factory.

Another highlight the agency cited is Wavemaker’s ‘Meet the Influenceables’ session at SXSW Sydney, led by then-chief strategy officer James Boardman to challenge thinking around ‘influencability’.

Internally, Wavemaker has improved its Media-I and Great Places to Work scores, an indication that it is a workplace of choice.

The agency also does a mighty fine team shot!

In 2025, Both Maharaj and Boardman have been promoted to new senior roles at WPP, yet again demonstrating the fine job the agency does in nurturing some of brightest talent into industry leadership roles.

Wavemaker’s score this year reflects a top-tier agency that has had a solid season by its own lofty standards.