Last year, Wavemaker’s Agency Scorecard (covering 2023) was top of the class. For WPP’s Positive Provocation agency, 2024 was about onboarding and consolidating its position as a leading agency.
The agency picked up a notable clients in Allianz, Adelaide University, McPherson’s and the L’Oreal influencer account, while only its major loss was Ubisoft Entertainment, due to a global realignment.
Wavemaker is thought to have been central to the WPP Media win of the world’s biggest advertiser, Amazon, which is being serviced through a dedicated unit called OpenDoor globally.
The agency also has some of the larger clients in this market, including Mondelēz International, South Australia Government, Mitsubishi Motors, Hungry Jacks and L’Oréal Groupe.
A B&T Awards Media Agency of the Year winner in 2023, Wavemaker’s ability to retain such strong client foundations is testament to the work of captain Peter Vogel and one of the stronger leadership benches in the market.
In 2024, the agency’s work yet again shone, with Shivani Maharaj picking up the B&T Women in Media Awards Social Media trophy, MFA Awards for work with Maybelline and the Black Dog Institute, and Festival of Media awards for a Paramount+ campaign.
Aside from driving commercial growth for clients, Wavemaker said it is proud of the pro-bono work it has done for the Black Dog Institute and The Kindness Factory.
Another highlight the agency cited is Wavemaker’s ‘Meet the Influenceables’ session at SXSW Sydney, led by then-chief strategy officer James Boardman to challenge thinking around ‘influencability’.
Internally, Wavemaker has improved its Media-I and Great Places to Work scores, an indication that it is a workplace of choice.
The agency also does a mighty fine team shot!
In 2025, Both Maharaj and Boardman have been promoted to new senior roles at WPP, yet again demonstrating the fine job the agency does in nurturing some of brightest talent into industry leadership roles.
Wavemaker’s score this year reflects a top-tier agency that has had a solid season by its own lofty standards.
Maybelline game-changing results
Wavemaker’s strategic shift to recruit the next generation of category buyers through gaming achieved significant growth in brand and business metrics for a key L’Oreal brand. The campaign won Best Long-Term Results in the MFA Awards.
Bref City2Surf activation
This campaign smashed category norms for a toilet cleaner brand by “making runs fun” through mid- and post-race activations. It rolled out hilarious influencer and media partner content.
Toblerone x Vogue
This partnership elevated Toblerone to icon status; outgrowing the category, increasing market share, even unlocking premium ranging in David Jones. Gold at Drum Marketing Awards APAC.
In 2024, Wavemaker Australia reinforced its standing as a top-tier media agency, achieving strong rankings in RECMA and COMvergence.
This success was built on robust client retention and growth, expanding relationships and scope with key clients.
The agency’s consistently high-quality, impactful work earned widespread industry recognition, securing awards across all media disciplines—from performance to influencer marketing—domestically, regionally, and globally.
Beyond commercial achievements, Wavemaker proudly contributed pro-bono work for Black Dog Institute and The Kindness Factory, boosting awareness and donations for vital causes.
Wavemaker also excelled in talent management, demonstrating leading staff retention and tenure.
Year-on-year improvements in Media i and Great Places to Work scores reflect a motivated and nurtured workforce, ensuring stability and consistency.
A highlight was the “Meet the Influenceables” session at SXSW Sydney. Wavemaker’s Chief Strategy Officer, alongside Oxford University’s Professor Felipe Thomas, challenged conventional thinking on consumer decision-making, generating significant media coverage and exemplifying Wavemaker’s “positive provocation” approach to client growth.
After an industry-leading previous season, WPP’s Positive Provocation agency posted backed up with a solid but unspectacular 2024.