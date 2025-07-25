B&T's season report

Today The Brave took another big step forward in 2024, focusing on its culture and keeping its diverse, hard-working playing staff front and centre.

It doubled its headcount to 24, signing top talent from other teams including Alyce Gillis as head of strategy from Host/Havas and Cyndall McInerney from The Monkeys. It has also invested in building the abilities of its players with Masterclass subscriptions for each team member to pursue their individual interests as well as access to Section School, which boosts the agency’s business chops through sprints.

Today The Brave makes a big deal out of the little things: birthdays are celebrated with cakes cut by Samurai swords, and it has a regular ‘Deep Cuts’ event that sees staff and clients bring in a vinyl record that tells their story, followed by conversations and cocktails.

The team went to see Fred Again at the Qudos Bank Arena and are regulars at Hellcat Speedracer gigs, the electro duo of which the agency’s senior PR consultant Oli Critchley is a member. The agency has a brilliantly diverse coterie of players of wildly different ages, backgrounds, ethnicities and sexualities. That culture sees nearly all its staff in the office five days a week, without being forced to.

In 2024, the agency won nine clients and said its new business success is due to a tight-knit culture.

The agency also took major leaps commercially, doubling revenue and clients, including IMB Bank and Westmead Fertility Centre. In fact, the agency’s range of capabilities now extend across creative and design, strategy, production, PR and media buying and planning.

Today the Brave joined the agency roster of Wendy’s, launching the burger joint in Australia and was named creative agency of record for LGT Crestone. It was also appointed to reposition The Australian ahead of its sixth birthday.

Its work for existing clients proved impressive too, including campaigns for Carnival Cruise’s ‘100% Holiday’ and True North’s poetic ‘Life’s Different After’..

Today The Brave’s creative work had bite, its positioning (Today is a good day to be brave) ran deep, and its integrated agency model hit its stride.

It was a solid year for B&T’s former Emerging Agency of the Year.