Today The Brave took another big step forward in 2024, focusing on its culture and keeping its diverse, hard-working playing staff front and centre.
It doubled its headcount to 24, signing top talent from other teams including Alyce Gillis as head of strategy from Host/Havas and Cyndall McInerney from The Monkeys. It has also invested in building the abilities of its players with Masterclass subscriptions for each team member to pursue their individual interests as well as access to Section School, which boosts the agency’s business chops through sprints.
Today The Brave makes a big deal out of the little things: birthdays are celebrated with cakes cut by Samurai swords, and it has a regular ‘Deep Cuts’ event that sees staff and clients bring in a vinyl record that tells their story, followed by conversations and cocktails.
The team went to see Fred Again at the Qudos Bank Arena and are regulars at Hellcat Speedracer gigs, the electro duo of which the agency’s senior PR consultant Oli Critchley is a member. The agency has a brilliantly diverse coterie of players of wildly different ages, backgrounds, ethnicities and sexualities. That culture sees nearly all its staff in the office five days a week, without being forced to.
In 2024, the agency won nine clients and said its new business success is due to a tight-knit culture.
The agency also took major leaps commercially, doubling revenue and clients, including IMB Bank and Westmead Fertility Centre. In fact, the agency’s range of capabilities now extend across creative and design, strategy, production, PR and media buying and planning.
Today the Brave joined the agency roster of Wendy’s, launching the burger joint in Australia and was named creative agency of record for LGT Crestone. It was also appointed to reposition The Australian ahead of its sixth birthday.
Its work for existing clients proved impressive too, including campaigns for Carnival Cruise’s ‘100% Holiday’ and True North’s poetic ‘Life’s Different After’..
Today The Brave’s creative work had bite, its positioning (Today is a good day to be brave) ran deep, and its integrated agency model hit its stride.
It was a solid year for B&T’s former Emerging Agency of the Year.
StrangeLove – Drinks for Drinks’ Sake
Today The Brave created a raw and unapologetic campaign for StrangeLove, capturing the brand’s irreverent spirit by celebrating drinks made purely for the love of taste.
True North – Life’s Different After
Today The Brave created an emotionally resonant campaign for True North that shifted focus from destinations to the life-changing impact of true adventure.
Carnival Cruise – 100% Holiday
Today The Brave created a data-led brand platform for Carnival Cruise, reframing the cruise as the only way to enjoy a 100% uninterrupted holiday, an idea that’s since reshaped the entire business.
2024 was nothing short of epic for team Today the Brave.
At a time when most other agencies have seen budget cuts, redundancies, and tightening of their belts, in the past 12-months we’ve experienced the opposite:
Doubled revenue.
Doubled our headcount.
More than doubled our client partners.
We were able to not only acknowledge our key ambition of becoming the best place we’ve ever worked, but introducing and delivering it to our team.
We have strategically recruited the best in the business who have come from the best agencies in the world – when they were at their best.
From Wendy’s to True North, we worked with category leaders across a range of sectors to deliver brave ideas and unlock new, unexplored creative paths that smash expectations of what agencies can do.
We introduced a ton of new programs including Masterclass subscriptions, Section School Program for micro credentials, whilst continuing to maintain our memberships with the Advertising Council of Australia (ACA) and Independent Media Agencies Australia
(IMAA).
And to top it off, we launched our inaugural paid internship program with our first graduate having joined the ranks at Today the Brave, aimed at developing the next generation of creative thinkers.
‘Since joining, she’s sharpened our creative output, streamlined delivery, and lifted the bar across every brief that hits her desk.‘
Today The Brave is consistently putting up strong innings with strong, engaged and sharp players right through the order. Another impressive season.