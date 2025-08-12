Ian Perrin launched Speed in 2016 with the substantial backing of the Clemenger Group.
In 2020, Perrin brought on Duncan Parfitt from Spark Foundry and decided to go full indy.
The agency’s rise has been a model of sustainable growth.
In 2024, Speed grew by 20 per cent, a mark it has consistently reached over the past five years.
The agency won five clients: KPMG, Noumi (featuring the brands MILKLAB, Vital Strength, Australia’s Own), Westfarmers Health and Stacks.
These clients join a strong portfolio of 18 clients, which also includes Carnival Cruises, LDV,Taco Bell and Mitsubishi Air Conditioners.
If you haven’t heard too much about Speed’s success, you’re not alone. Perrin comes from the school of ‘let your work do the talking’, and his agency does not indulge in self-promotion, industry awards or vanity metrics.
Instead, the focus is on “delivering world class service to our existing clients and improving their business performance”.
The success of this focus has led to Carnival massively increasing Speed’s remit when the P&O brand was integrated into their business.
From a cultural point of view, Speed hired its first head of people, office manager and has continued its ‘flexible first’ approach to working from home.
The team celebrates Springsteen Day each year by giving employees a day off on The Boss’ birthday to consider what makes them happy, and assess their own mental health.
Perrin is one of the industry leaders in promoting good mental, and Speed launched the Keep Talking project to increase awareness for suicide prevention and raise funds for Lifeline. This has led to a valuable editorial series being launched in B&T, a host of speeches and presentations at industry events, and fundraising of more than $50,000.
Now that’s something worth talking about, even if it goes against Speed’s business mantra of less talk, more action.
Palmers MAFS Intimacy Week integration
Palmers were looking at growing their user occasions for the brand, outside of simple treatment. Therefore, we partnered with Nine and MAFS to create an integrated segment during the Intimacy Week portion of the show. More than simply pack shots or pull through the Palmers product became part of the story line of the show through a massage scene that quickly became a crowd favourite in social media. And box-office for sales
MILKLAB Tones and I collaboration
MILKLAB were seeking to extend their “Made for Barista’s” campaign outside of the traditional coffee scene and into wider culture. We partnered with Tones and I to run an activation which became the hub for various forms of made-for-purpose content, distributed across social platforms.
Taco Bell International Nachos Day Activation
With a small budget, Taco Bell had to find an innovative way to generate a disproportionate amount of attention for International Nachos Day. Rather than focusing on a traditional advertising approach we partnered with Dorito’s, a well-known chip brand, to borrow equity from them. The collaboration was a massive hit with our existing customers, but research demonstrated that trial increased for Taco Bell from Dorito’s loyalists.
We continued our strategy of growing 20% YOY for the past five years, which we believe to be sustainable, and also respectful of our existing clients. We added exciting new clients such as KPMG, Noumi, Glencore. But most significantly we launched the Keep Talking project to increase awareness for suicide prevention and raise funds for Lifeline.
Passionate, smart, caring and plays a mean guitar!
Speed may struggle to stay away from the spotlight for much longer after a season of high performance, squad growth while kicking plenty of goals along the way.