B&T's season report

Ian Perrin launched Speed in 2016 with the substantial backing of the Clemenger Group.

In 2020, Perrin brought on Duncan Parfitt from Spark Foundry and decided to go full indy.

The agency’s rise has been a model of sustainable growth.

In 2024, Speed grew by 20 per cent, a mark it has consistently reached over the past five years.

The agency won five clients: KPMG, Noumi (featuring the brands MILKLAB, Vital Strength, Australia’s Own), Westfarmers Health and Stacks.

These clients join a strong portfolio of 18 clients, which also includes Carnival Cruises, LDV,Taco Bell and Mitsubishi Air Conditioners.

If you haven’t heard too much about Speed’s success, you’re not alone. Perrin comes from the school of ‘let your work do the talking’, and his agency does not indulge in self-promotion, industry awards or vanity metrics.

Instead, the focus is on “delivering world class service to our existing clients and improving their business performance”.

The success of this focus has led to Carnival massively increasing Speed’s remit when the P&O brand was integrated into their business.

From a cultural point of view, Speed hired its first head of people, office manager and has continued its ‘flexible first’ approach to working from home.

The team celebrates Springsteen Day each year by giving employees a day off on The Boss’ birthday to consider what makes them happy, and assess their own mental health.

Perrin is one of the industry leaders in promoting good mental, and Speed launched the Keep Talking project to increase awareness for suicide prevention and raise funds for Lifeline. This has led to a valuable editorial series being launched in B&T, a host of speeches and presentations at industry events, and fundraising of more than $50,000.

Now that’s something worth talking about, even if it goes against Speed’s business mantra of less talk, more action.