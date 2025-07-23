B&T's season report

In 2024, Spark Foundry pushed the line forward, consolidating three years of growth into a sharp, strategic campaign of its own. With a 70 per cent new business conversion rate and RECMA ranking it as one of the fastest-growing media agencies in Australia, Spark proved it could attract new clients and build on its performance and purpose.

The agency added high-impact clients to their roster, including T2 (media), Revlon and Fitness & Lifestyle Group. These came on top of a rock-solid foundation of existing long-term partnerships, including the likes of Westpac, Toyota and AustralianSuper. It also continued to deliver great work across Arnott’s, a partnership that yielded both commercial results and award-winning creative, including two Effies and an ARIA for the Cancer Council Australia’s ‘End the Trend’ campaign.

The agency’s standout plays included the culturally resonant End the Trend campaign for Cancer Council—a behavioural change initiative tackling tanning—and Backing the NRLW with Westpac, which drove a 25 per cent increase in search interest for the women’s competition.

Behind the scenes, Spark continued to invest in its playing roster and team culture. Two-thirds of leadership roles are held by women, the agency boasts a structured DE&I framework, and has policies that go beyond the baseline, including 18 weeks paid parental leave for primary caregivers and Secondary Carer Swap for the first nine months. The agency also provides paid leave entitlements for Gender Affirmation Leave, Fertility Treatment Leave and Menopause Leave.

Spark’s hybrid model allows flexibility without sacrificing connection, while training programs like Spark Academy and access to Mark Ritson’s Mini MBA show it’s playing the long game with talent development.

While some key metrics, such as media spend and churn rates, weren’t disclosed, Media-i placed Spark second in the industry for retention, a notable feat in a year when agency attrition remained high across the board. It also rolled out internal mental health toolkits, an accessibility audit of their creative and media output, and embedded inclusive creative principles as a non-negotiable in client work.

Spark’s culture of integration, across creative, media, tech and talent, continues to be a strategic advantage. It makes the agency a solid and competitive outfit that is smart, cohesive and hard to outplay.