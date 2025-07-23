In 2024, Spark Foundry pushed the line forward, consolidating three years of growth into a sharp, strategic campaign of its own. With a 70 per cent new business conversion rate and RECMA ranking it as one of the fastest-growing media agencies in Australia, Spark proved it could attract new clients and build on its performance and purpose.
The agency added high-impact clients to their roster, including T2 (media), Revlon and Fitness & Lifestyle Group. These came on top of a rock-solid foundation of existing long-term partnerships, including the likes of Westpac, Toyota and AustralianSuper. It also continued to deliver great work across Arnott’s, a partnership that yielded both commercial results and award-winning creative, including two Effies and an ARIA for the Cancer Council Australia’s ‘End the Trend’ campaign.
The agency’s standout plays included the culturally resonant End the Trend campaign for Cancer Council—a behavioural change initiative tackling tanning—and Backing the NRLW with Westpac, which drove a 25 per cent increase in search interest for the women’s competition.
Behind the scenes, Spark continued to invest in its playing roster and team culture. Two-thirds of leadership roles are held by women, the agency boasts a structured DE&I framework, and has policies that go beyond the baseline, including 18 weeks paid parental leave for primary caregivers and Secondary Carer Swap for the first nine months. The agency also provides paid leave entitlements for Gender Affirmation Leave, Fertility Treatment Leave and Menopause Leave.
Spark’s hybrid model allows flexibility without sacrificing connection, while training programs like Spark Academy and access to Mark Ritson’s Mini MBA show it’s playing the long game with talent development.
While some key metrics, such as media spend and churn rates, weren’t disclosed, Media-i placed Spark second in the industry for retention, a notable feat in a year when agency attrition remained high across the board. It also rolled out internal mental health toolkits, an accessibility audit of their creative and media output, and embedded inclusive creative principles as a non-negotiable in client work.
Spark’s culture of integration, across creative, media, tech and talent, continues to be a strategic advantage. It makes the agency a solid and competitive outfit that is smart, cohesive and hard to outplay.
Westpac
Partnering with News Australia, Spark elevated women’s NRL with an industry-first campaign, featuring exclusive team access, historic posters, and in-depth profiles with star players including Millie Elliott and Tamika Upton. These player profiles were also teased across social media before being unveiled in a media-first: a state-specific nine page flipbook cover for Australia’s #1 health editorial brand, Body & Soul. Brand affinity soared, engagement significantly exceeded benchmarks, and ROI hit triple-digits, creating a defining moment for women’s sport.
Cancer Council Australia
With two-thirds of Australians at risk of skin cancer and young people particularly vulnerable, Spark tackled tanning culture head-on by using the voices young Australians trust most – brands and influencers.
The End the Trend campaign redefined beauty norms by rallying culture-shaping partners rather than relying on traditional authority messaging. In this way, media became an active driver of societal change, not just a channel for communication.
Through innovative partnerships – like a fashion collaboration, Snapchat ageing filters, and a Laneway Festival anthem – the campaign embedded sun-safe behaviours into youth culture.
This work demonstrates how culturally embedded media strategies can drive real, measurable behaviour change, with the campaign reaching 4.3 million young Australians and sparking a generational shift in attitudes.
HCF
In a competitive sector with low brand loyalty, HCF needed to stand out and attract new customers while retaining existing ones.
The brand’s campaign platform, “We put our money where our members are,” showcases the many ways the insurer is delivering meaningful value and benefits for its members beyond the routine industry reliance on promotional offers.
Tasked with driving a significant YoY increase in insurance policy sales via paid search, Spark applied Google AI and advanced search strategies, optimising performance in this highly-competitive market.
A complete search restructure delivered a triple-digit percentage increase in policy sales. It also earnt the agency the 2024 Google Excellence Award in Lead Generation.
Spark Foundry Australia’s momentum in 2024 reflected our strategy to manage the three core constituents of our business – people, clients and media partners.
People: Media-I’s November survey saw Spark Foundry employees rank second on retention metrics. Our workplace champions inclusivity, with 71% female leadership and initiatives supporting diversity. Growth for Spark Foundry Australia translated to opportunities for our talent, with many of our team promoted in 2024.
Client partners: Innovative and groundbreaking strategies contributed to an average client NPS of +8 (Edentify). Spark Foundry’s proposition also resonated with new clients, our pitch conversion rate was an outstanding 70% with major wins from leading brands like T2 and Revlon.
Media partners: From bringing our clients onto the stage to share their challenges at our Spark-Up events to a sponsorship of the Radio/Streaming category at the Media-I Media Sales Excellence Awards, we nurtured these partnerships through a challenging year.
In 2024 Spark Foundry defied industry norms. Against a contracting market, we maintained velocity, cementing our position as Australia’s fastest-growing media agency in 2024 (RECMA, June, 3 year growth).
‘Louisa is one of many star performers at Spark Foundry Australia. She embodies our core values – exceptional media expertise, cultural leadership, and ‘good human’ qualities. As part of the Spark Society, she plays a pivotal role in organising agency social events and enriching our culture’.
Another strong showing from Spark Foundry. With its continued dedication to clients and culture, Spark could be on the path to make 2025 its best season yet.