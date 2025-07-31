As with last year, we’re reporting on the entire M+C Saatchi Group, not the individual agencies. It took to 2024 with a fresh tactical blueprint and a global repositioning under ‘Cultural Power’, a strategic pivot aimed at ensuring creativity becomes not just a reflection of culture, but a driver of commercial growth.
It was a year of recalibration. Structural shifts resulted in a 17 per cent reduction in headcount as the team restructured to “achieve greater agility and focus”.
It remains one of the single most important agencies in the country by virtue of its longstanding and widely celebrated work for Woolworths, CommBank and Optus, even though the telco would move its creative to Droga5 in 2025.
M+C Saatchi had several notable client losses in 2024, including Tourism Australia, BWS, Target, Dare Iced Coffee and Dairy Farmers. However, it did retain some portions of these accounts. For instance, while the brand strategy and creative portions of Tourism Australia moved, sections of the M+C Saatchi Group continue to work on the account.
M+C Saatchi said it continues to work with BWS on its social, PR and influencer marketing.
The new client list is solid. M+C Saatchi won MYOB and Lifeblood creative on retained bases. Its Bohemia media buying arm, which was retired in 2025, won Fever-Tree’s account in 2024.
The group also picked up creative project work for L’Oréal and the McGrath Foundation.
These wins are not to be sniffed at in a competitive, cost-conscious market, but the agency’s loses will be sorely felt.
Creatively, the agency was in sterling form.
With around 70 trophies across major shows including Cannes Lions, D&AD, the One Show and seven Effies across three markets, M+C showed it produces standout, effective work.
Its work for Woolies at the Olympics, in particular, received global acclaim. System1, for example, ranked it as the third-best Olympics ad for the Paris Games, and it notched up 625 million impressions.
Internal initiatives, such as Open House and the InnovAItor Series, kept the culture sharp and inclusive, with future-facing thinking in the playbook.
It was far from a perfect run for M+C Saatchi Group in 2024, but its work remained strong. In hindsight, many of the changes that took place in the ’24 season are reflective of the adjusted strategy and greater focus on its non-advertising specialisms it would introduce in ’25.
Woolworths Fresh Fuels the Best in All of Us
Woolworths’ Paris 2024 campaign powerfully linked fresh food to performance through dynamic storytelling and real-time content across 1,647 placements, driving major brand uplifts and earning global recognition—including top honours at the TikTok Ad Awards.
The navigation experience, made in-house and promoted by DC PR, was an integrated piece of tech with a sound purpose; To give parents a healthier alternative.
A huge success in terms of experience usage and brand affinity, Healthier Ways is also gaining momentum on the awards circuit.
Australian Retirement Trust – Awaken Your Super
Australian Retirement Trust’s Awaken Your Super campaign redefined superannuation with the bold metaphor of a ‘sleeping giant,’ driving massive brand and digital engagement growth, including a 124 per cent rise in new member joins and making ART the most recognised super fund in market.
Lifeblood – Life is the Reason
The Life is the Reason campaign for Australian Red Cross Lifeblood reframed blood donation as a deeply human act tied to life’s meaningful moments, driving over 100,000 new appointments and a 25 per cent rise in first-time donors while redefining Lifeblood’s cultural relevance nationwide.
2024 was a year of focus and evolution for M+C Saatchi Group — a year where we leaned into change, sharpened our model, and reshaped our business around the immediate needs of many of Australia’s most influential and ambitious clients.
With more than 70 per cent of our revenue now coming from non-advertising specialisms, we’ve evolved beyond traditional comms to become a truly connected creative solutions business — integrating brand consulting, passions & PR, innovation, content, and data at the core.
What were once specialist capabilities are now central to how we deliver impact and drive brand growth.
This shift has also reshaped the makeup of our workforce, with new skillsets, tools and ways of working reflecting the changing landscape. We welcomed 31 new clients across a broader range of services than ever before, while retaining 100 per cent of our existing partnerships – a testament to our adaptability and trust.
While others held steady, we stepped forward, redefining the future, not just reacting to it.
Clem’s a star player – smart, creative, kind, collaborative. When he’s in the room, the whole team lifts and delivers better.
A transitional and challenging season from M+C Saatchi, which showed it still has strong creative chops when the chips are down.