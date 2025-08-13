A year is a long time in sport, as is the case in business. In 2023, Initiative was flying, scoring a 9 in last year’s B&T Agency Scorecard.
The agency had cleaned up at the MFA Awards, secured more than $100 million in new billings and successfully defended one of its largest accounts–WA Government.
Fast forward a year and the mood music changed. Initiative had the type of mid-season transfer saga that top tier clubs dread. Chief executive Melissa Fein, managing director Sam Geer and chief strategy and product officer Chris Colter–the famed trio that have been credited with leading Initiative’s success–moved on to pastures new at Accenture Song.
An agency that couldn’t stop winning new business suddenly started losing a few, although some by virtue of global reviews that had nothing to do with the outstanding work of the Aussie team.
Amazon was one of these, as too was LEGO, B&T understands both clients were happy with the service Initiative Australia offered. However, other major clients also left, including Specsavers, Online Education Services and Fitness Lifestyle Group (the parent of Fitness First).
During 2024 Initiative retained Amazon Web Services and won Dulux Group and Volvo, but ranked low on COMVergence’s net new business table and RECMA’s COMpitches score for the year.
The agency spent several months in the second half of the year looking for a new leader and a new direction. They ended up promoting Jo McAlister, a, experienced, popular and highly respected operator, who stepped up to the plate late in the year.
Her first task was guiding Initiative through a transitional period, and in the agency’s own words “setting a bold new direction, rebuilding trust and allowing talent to shine”.
In essence, 2024 was a period of recalibration and transformation on several fronts.
The agency carefully rebuilt its leadership team, largely by promoting top talent from within. This included McAlister (now the CEO), Tom Dodd (CSO) and Megan Davies (head of Melbourne). They joined Geoff Clarke (COO), Paige English (head of Perth) and Michael Chong (chief data and analytics officer). This group has spent a combined 53 years at Initiative, providing a level of stability and continuity that is rare in this industry.
The agency also changed its formation and playing style, moving away from a “siloed specialist model, with fragmented workflows” to a “fully integrated eco-system”–think Manchester City in full flow rather than Stoke on a rainy Tuesday night.
Initiative is also overhauling and streamlining its workflow. Machines now carry out a lot of the “high frequency, low value tasks” which removes a lot of the grunt work from lower funnel activity. In 2024, this resulted in machines completing 40,172 tasks and saving staff 26,111 hours (equivalent to 16.3 full-time equivalent staff).
It’s also important to note that during the year, Initiative’s work didn’t take a step backwards. Yet again the agency cleaned up on the awards circuit with five MFA Awards, three Cairns Crocodiles and seven Festival Of Media Awards (check out the highlights reel below for work that shone).
In its profile classification, which is a benchmark of media agency performance, RECMA rates Initiative as ‘very good’.
The agency’s Sydney office was also rated as the ‘happiest in Sydney’, according to Media i, with an NPS score of +75. It’s not hard to see why; Initiative runs some of the most progressive HR policies in the industry.
This includes generous and flexible leave policies, outstanding career and personal development programs, regular mental fitness days, fertility funding, and an ‘Emily in Paris’ program that allows team members to work in Initiative offices abroad.
It’s also an agency committed to Ad Net Zero with action rather than rhetoric, and uses a media responsibility index to ensure its supply chain is in check.
Initiative’s 2024 score reflects a difficult season often compounded by challenges it had little control over.
Nonetheless it has shown admirable resilience and there are positive signs that Initiative 2.0 is already gaining traction in market in 2025. After a year of rebuilding and transformation, Initiative is one to watch in 2025 and beyond.
NRMA Insurance – Bruce Highway
NRMA Insurance has a mission to become Australia’s Most Helpful Insurer, with a rich heritage of HELPING customers for almost 100 years. Despite insuring Queenslanders for 30 years, they were still seen as an outsider in the state.
To move the dial on NRMA Insurance’s brand-health in Queensland, we partnered with The Courier Mail to launch “Help Our Highway”: an integrated, cross-channel advocacy campaign, seeking to meaningfully help Queenslanders by addressing the long-standing safety issues that plague the Bruce Highway. With a state election coming up, it was perfect timing to get the Bruce on the agenda.
Not only did this break all brand health records, Help Our Highway also delivered real community change, resulting in the largest ever road safety investment in QLD. The campaign has since been shortlisted in Adnews, B&T and Mumbrella Awards, while securing GOLD for Best Use of Print/Publishing in Cannes Crocodiles 2025.
Gotcha4Life Mental Fitness Gym
Media is best when it goes beyond distribution and becomes the solution.
Mental Fitness Gym (MFG) harnessed a connected ecosystem of impactful, influential and interactive media to not just spark another conversation on mental health but actively train it.
Borrowing every convention of physical fitness, but without a physical home, MFG used media to make it real. Through digital classes, social communities, socialised editorial and impactful public prompts delivered at key moments of motivation media we changed the mental health habits of thousands of Australians for the better.
With $0 budget MFG became a nationwide fitness craze that not only got Australia talking but taking preventative action, resulting in an MFA award for Behaviour Change.
Crown x MasterChef
Crown’s biggest media and brand partnership reshaped its image from mainstay casino to Australia’s top entertainment destination. Teaming with a cultural juggernaut, Crown, Paramount & Initiative AU launched their most integrated campaign, creating brand fame & re-establishing Crown at a world class destination for dining and entertainment.
The second half of 2024 marked Initiative Australia’s reinvention, emerging from the shadows of global networks and local headlines. Under new CEO Jo McAlister, a bold direction was set, rebuilding trust and allowing talent to shine. Initiative cemented a new leadership team and craft disciplines to overhaul our proposition and process, creating meaningful market differentiation impacting clients and staff alike.
This success hinged on operational reinvention. Market-leading AI, tech and automation maintained strategic credentials while delivering operational excellence. The acceleration of our 3-year roadmap drove tangible improvements, increasing client satisfaction while the Sydney office was crowned the happiest agency in the market (Media i November ’24).
This transformation yielded impressive results: not just in 2024 but continuing into first half 2025 with Initiative wining Netflix, Aspen, Air Asia and Pizza Hut, while retaining Repco through an internal process. Alongside further operational advancements, Initiative hasn’t merely recalibrated, it has truly rebuilt and reinvented itself.
Initiative had the sort of 2024 season that could rock some agencies to their foundations. After a wobble, it got back on track and signs seem to be pointing up again.