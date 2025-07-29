Melbourne’s “happiest media agency” reported its “most complete” season in 2024.
The agency picked up large clients in Online Education Services ($30 million in billings) and the media buying and planning brief for the National Broadband Network, another sizable account.
The only loss was the law firm Maurice Blackburn, a foundation client with which the agency said it parted on good terms.
Across the 2024 season, Half Dome was among the fastest-growing media agencies in the country—independent or not.
Results on the pitch have come after plenty of work off it, in particular to make the agency a more inclusive and productive working environment.
Its recruitment focuses on reducing unconscious bias and widening the search for talent in diverse backgrounds in terms of identity and experience. Today, more than half of its entry level recruits are from diverse backgrounds.
The training is paying dividends; 100 per cent of staff agree that Half Dome is committed to diversity and its internal employee Net Promoter Score (NPS) sits above +67. The agency was also rated happiest in Melbourne in the Media-I survey.
The agency also improved its tools, systems and thinking, including its digital maturity planning tool and creative capability with performance-focused UGC, influencer and social content now embedded across all client activity.
This can be illustrated in cracking work, including using geo-modeling and audience segmentation to help GMHBA achieve 45 per cent year-on-year growth and improving the performance of The Good Guys leading up to a peak sales season.
Half Dome did not pick up silverware for its efforts but grew its client NPS score to +74, another personal best.
Half Dome describes 2024 as its strongest year yet, with strides forward commercially, culturally and creatively.
It’s also the final full year for one of its co-captains and founders, Tom Frazer. He has left the business midway through 2025 and will be proud of what they’ve achieved in 2024.
28 by Sam Wood – Scaling Social, Unleashing Growth
28 by Sam Wood relies solely on social media for customer acquisition, allowing us to truly isolate the impact of media on business performance. In 2024, we implemented a creative diversification framework that matched content to platform, audience and funnel stage. This included a mix of UGC, influencer assets, direct response formats and longer-form storytelling. Over the course of the year, we scaled investment by a factor of eight while reducing CPAs.
GMHBA – Media-Led Growth, Realised at Scale
With GMHBA, we helped the business use media as a lever for growth, not just awareness. By applying geo-modelling and audience segmentation, we identified specific territories with the greatest growth upside and built tailored go-to-market strategies around them. This included product pivots, tailored messaging and sequencing designed to speak to distinct life stage and value-driven segments.
The Good Guys – Unlocking Peak Performance Through Brave Planning
At a time when most retailers cluster their spend around Black Friday, we partnered with The Good Guys to challenge convention. Through a combination of historical sales analysis and bespoke research, we identified that brand salience peaks in the lead-up to the event, not during. Based on this insight, we shifted investment earlier, with the goal of building mental availability before the noise kicked in.
It was a calculated risk in one of the highest-stakes retail moments of the year, but the results proved it was the right call. The campaign outperformed revenue benchmarks year-on-year and created a first-mover advantage that cut through the clutter. This is a clear example of media planning not just optimising for efficiency, but actively unlocking commercial potential through timing and strategy.
2024 was Half Dome’s most complete year yet — commercially, culturally, and creatively.
We were the fastest-growing independent media agency in Australia for the first three quarters, securing major new partnerships while delivering our strongest ever client NPS (+74) and employee NPS (+67).
We retained and expanded key enterprise relationships, scaled our creative capabilities across UGC and influencer, and deepened our role as a strategic partner to ambitious brands.
Internally, we ran trimesterly whole-of-business retros to embed a culture of reflection and continuous improvement. Our 12Q framework and digital maturity Roadmap became core to how we guide both people development and client growth. We also proudly ranked as Melbourne’s happiest media agency (Media-i), and saw 100 per cent of our team agree we are committed to diversity.
The year wasn’t just about growth — it was about unlocking the potential of our people, our work, and our agency as a whole.
A stellar season for Half Dome, whose hard work on the training ground, inspired leadership and gun ‘happy’ team are scoring plenty of runs in market and for clients.