B&T's season report

Melbourne’s “happiest media agency” reported its “most complete” season in 2024.

The agency picked up large clients in Online Education Services ($30 million in billings) and the media buying and planning brief for the National Broadband Network, another sizable account.

The only loss was the law firm Maurice Blackburn, a foundation client with which the agency said it parted on good terms.

Across the 2024 season, Half Dome was among the fastest-growing media agencies in the country—independent or not.

Results on the pitch have come after plenty of work off it, in particular to make the agency a more inclusive and productive working environment.

Its recruitment focuses on reducing unconscious bias and widening the search for talent in diverse backgrounds in terms of identity and experience. Today, more than half of its entry level recruits are from diverse backgrounds.

The training is paying dividends; 100 per cent of staff agree that Half Dome is committed to diversity and its internal employee Net Promoter Score (NPS) sits above +67. The agency was also rated happiest in Melbourne in the Media-I survey.

The agency also improved its tools, systems and thinking, including its digital maturity planning tool and creative capability with performance-focused UGC, influencer and social content now embedded across all client activity.

This can be illustrated in cracking work, including using geo-modeling and audience segmentation to help GMHBA achieve 45 per cent year-on-year growth and improving the performance of The Good Guys leading up to a peak sales season.

Half Dome did not pick up silverware for its efforts but grew its client NPS score to +74, another personal best.

Half Dome describes 2024 as its strongest year yet, with strides forward commercially, culturally and creatively.

It’s also the final full year for one of its co-captains and founders, Tom Frazer. He has left the business midway through 2025 and will be proud of what they’ve achieved in 2024.