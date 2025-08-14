B&T's season report

G Squared’s 2024 season was all about racking up wins while sticking to what it does best. The agency has focused heavily on consistency–strong results and happy clients long-term, rather than award-winning one-off pieces of work.

Still proudly independent after 13 years, the agency fielded a team of 55, blending paid media, creative, SEO and web. Its biggest clients are Mirvac, Monash Uni, and enviable household name Bunnings.

The team sure stayed busy–in 2024, it launched 23 websites, every one achieving a client NPS greater than 8.5/10. It hit client-set KPIs (such as revenue and ROAS) for 67 of its 70 retained clients. Its work for Gumtree was particularly impressive, but more on that in the Highlights Reel below.

It lost none of its paid media clients and kicked goals for Braun, Meriton Suites and Worldfirst. Its SEO team won 85 per cent of the pitches they were involved in and it hired some significant talent from the likes of The Hallway and ex-AKQA and Digitas staffer John hung to bolster its data offering.

On the scoreboard, the numbers were strong: 32 new client wins. These include National Storage (SEO) on retainer, Endeavour Energy (new website design and build) on a project basis, Essential Energy (digital agency) on retainer, University of Sydney (social) on retainer, and TAFE NSW (SEO) on retainer. It did lose four accounts during the season, including a retained client in Perth-based Satterley which sought an agency closer to home.

While the trophy cabinet was empty at the end of the year it had seven finalist listings in the APAC Search Awards and two in the Australian Web Awards.

The agency also took steps to improve its back-office functions automating a variety of laborious processes and creating a $50,000 reward for any of its staff, including two new AI developers, who can create an AI-drive tool that it adopts.

While G Squared maintained steady momentum in the client space, it was also busy implementing new and transformative changes for its staff. Focused on helping staff set long-term goals for their career journeys at G Squared, the agency made a conscious effort to reshape its leadership team to have a more equal gender split.

A huge focus in 2024 was also on recruiting parents, particularly mothers, and this was reflected in a number of new policies to support a workforce requiring greater flexibility, such as a return to work program for mums returning from longer maternity leave (6 months +), to ease them back into full-time work. This focus has allowed the agency to tackle a huge issue in Adlan – ageism – to attract and retain parents.