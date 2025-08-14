G Squared’s 2024 season was all about racking up wins while sticking to what it does best. The agency has focused heavily on consistency–strong results and happy clients long-term, rather than award-winning one-off pieces of work.
Still proudly independent after 13 years, the agency fielded a team of 55, blending paid media, creative, SEO and web. Its biggest clients are Mirvac, Monash Uni, and enviable household name Bunnings.
The team sure stayed busy–in 2024, it launched 23 websites, every one achieving a client NPS greater than 8.5/10. It hit client-set KPIs (such as revenue and ROAS) for 67 of its 70 retained clients. Its work for Gumtree was particularly impressive, but more on that in the Highlights Reel below.
It lost none of its paid media clients and kicked goals for Braun, Meriton Suites and Worldfirst. Its SEO team won 85 per cent of the pitches they were involved in and it hired some significant talent from the likes of The Hallway and ex-AKQA and Digitas staffer John hung to bolster its data offering.
On the scoreboard, the numbers were strong: 32 new client wins. These include National Storage (SEO) on retainer, Endeavour Energy (new website design and build) on a project basis, Essential Energy (digital agency) on retainer, University of Sydney (social) on retainer, and TAFE NSW (SEO) on retainer. It did lose four accounts during the season, including a retained client in Perth-based Satterley which sought an agency closer to home.
While the trophy cabinet was empty at the end of the year it had seven finalist listings in the APAC Search Awards and two in the Australian Web Awards.
The agency also took steps to improve its back-office functions automating a variety of laborious processes and creating a $50,000 reward for any of its staff, including two new AI developers, who can create an AI-drive tool that it adopts.
While G Squared maintained steady momentum in the client space, it was also busy implementing new and transformative changes for its staff. Focused on helping staff set long-term goals for their career journeys at G Squared, the agency made a conscious effort to reshape its leadership team to have a more equal gender split.
A huge focus in 2024 was also on recruiting parents, particularly mothers, and this was reflected in a number of new policies to support a workforce requiring greater flexibility, such as a return to work program for mums returning from longer maternity leave (6 months +), to ease them back into full-time work. This focus has allowed the agency to tackle a huge issue in Adlan – ageism – to attract and retain parents.
The Grounds’ New Website
G Squared helped The Grounds launch a new website that makes it easier for users to find what they’re looking for and faster. While The Grounds is one of Sydney’s most well-known hospitality destinations, its digital presence hadn’t kept pace with the immersive, curated experiences on-site.
The Grounds had grown into a vibrant destination brand that extended well beyond a café. It had become a place to dine, host events, order catering and purchase coffee, both in person and online. However, its website hadn’t kept up. Visually dated and structurally confusing, the site no longer reflected the brand’s ambition or met user expectations. Moost concerning, conversion across key funnels like event enquiries and catering orders was underperforming.
The website relaunch formed part of a broader brand transformation across The Grounds and its sub-brands, including the roastery, café, events and coffee lines. The new website needed to tie these elements together in one unified digital experience.
Following a UX/UI design process, G Squared delivered a vibrant, persona-led website that captures the spirit of The Grounds while guiding users to intuitively book a table, plan an event, order catering or shop for coffee.
Gumtree
G Squared was briefed to stop Gumtree’s traffic decline and put it back on the map for consumers. Reversing a downward trend that equated to millions of visitors per month is no small task, but G Squared certainly stepped up to the challenge.
The agency was able to not only stop the trend but deliver an increase in visitors within just 12 months. It created an entirely new income stream, Gumtree Tips and Guides, building it in WordPress and writing 300 articles in a few weeks. Gumtree Tips and Guides allows consumers to look for everything from pets to tech.
G Squared elevated the role of organic search in an organisation relying heavily on paid search to stay afloat and had SEO implementations prioritised over marketing initiatives and product development.
Using organic search, visitors increased by 200k per month vs a 3.7m decline one year earlier and made considerable headway in Gumtree’s pursuit of its biggest threat since inception: Facebook Marketplace.
Meriton Suites
Meriton Suites tasked G Squared with implementing an integrated digital strategy centred around the customer: hotel guests and their motivations for travel. These personas seek different experiences when they travel, so identifying and targeting them with relevant messaging is critical to driving results.
By building out 8 different personas, this strategy drove +25% in revenue YoY, and +17% bookings YoY.
Our goal in 2024 was on retention – drive strong, consistent results for clients and set the foundations for success in 2025. Part of this was doubling down on our integrated proposition, and focusing on how this can be strengthened for the years ahead. We were fortunate enough to see this come to fruition midway through 2024, with pleasing growth across all services and strong client results across the board.
Grew both client roster and headcount without losing a single client or staff member.
Previous season’s score: N/A
G Squared’s digital skills paid dividends throughout the season, kicking goals for clients across the board. G Squared isn’t the flashiest player in the league but you’d notice when missing from the team sheet.