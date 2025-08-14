DDB Group approached 2024 like a seasoned team with a deep playbook but wasn’t afraid to switch up tactics mid-match.
The agency retained a strong core line-up across creative, digital, and media, while continuing to leverage the breadth of its Omnicom network advantage.
On the scoreboard, there were notable wins that kept momentum high including Our Watch, Acciona, Belong, Lipton Ice Tea, T2 and the Brisbane Broncos. Major accounts such as McDonald’s and Volkswagen gave the team stability (it would go on to lose part of the McDonald’s account in early ’25) while project and campaign successes in categories including finance, tourism and retail proved its ability to adapt strategies for different playing fields. It would, however, lose the Westpac creative account following a 13-year partnership in October 2024.
There were some changes in DDB’s top order over the season, too. Sydney strat boss Fran Clayton would depart in April for Ogilvy, with Rupert Price coming in as her replacement from DDB Aotearoa. National chief creative Stephen de Wolf would also depart for BMF in September following a three-year stint.
Despite those changes, DDB’s work was of consistently high quality across the year, winning a suite of awards at shows around the world and at the B&T Awards. Cannes Lions would even name it the top ANZ network. ‘The Original Mouthful’ was a cracking piece of work for McDonald’s, and showed the potency of its emotion-driven work. ‘Turbine Made’ for ACCIONA managed to hit both the head and heart, too, some going in the world of climate change marcomms.
It also went to pains to make work more efficiently, launching its Gen Audio tool to automate radio creative and its Feels Barometer, which tracked the emotional resonance of work at scale. It also scaled its in-house production studio Maker.
The group’s internal systems and diversity focus remained a steady part of its off-field strategy. Training programs, leadership pathways and inclusion initiatives helped keep the bench deep and ready, even as the competitive landscape intensified. For instance, it expanded its internal training in 2024 with targeted sessions such as “Brilliant Managers” for emerging leaders and “Project Phyllis” for female creatives. It also partnered with FBI Talent on the LAUNCH program for students and young creatives.
McDonald’s – The Original Mouthful
DDB partnered with Snapchat to create a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered filter that analysed the speed, accuracy, and order of ingredients in the Big Mac jingle using machine learning technology.
It rewarded people in real time with a unique code for free food at McDonald’s. If users could say: “Two-All-Beef-Patties-Special-Sauce-Lettuce-Cheese-Pickles-Onions-on-a-Sesame-Seed-Bun” in under four seconds.
They would then be served with a custom code that was built into the lens and could be used to redeem their free food in real time.
The campaign was innovative, socially driven and saw huge consumer engagement, winning a Silver Lion at Cannes, a Bronze EFFIE and many other awards across 2024.
Made by Dyslexia x Virgin – University of Dyslexic Thinking
It’s not often an agency can create an idea as big as a university. Three years in the making, this idea launched at the UN General Assembly and has completely changed how the charity operates.
It has impacted tens of thousands of people around the world who have taken the course and learnt to think a little more like a dyslexic.
Whilst the platform has only just begun, it was Australia’s only campaign award in the Glass and Innovation categories of this year’s Cannes Lions and won Bronze in the Health category.
It was a tale of two cities, with both offices at different points in their journey. But with Sydney in a state of positive reinvention, and Melbourne continuing to scale, both offices are on a growth trajectory.
With some of the best work in recent history on McDonald’s, Volkswagen and Coles, as well as award-winning campaigns for smaller clients like Vodka Cruiser and Lipton, despite the tumultuous times, we proved again that DDB is capable of the best in the country across every one of our partner brands.
Our weekly net promoter score (NPS) reached a high of 85% positive, and we had our first few 100% positive weeks.
Revenue continued to grow, our trophy cabinet expanded, and our enduring platform ideas ACCIONA ‘Turbine Made’, Coles ‘Great Lengths for Quality,’ Made by Dyslexia x Virgin ‘DyslexicU’ and McDonald’s ‘The Original Mouthful’ all continued to grow in effectiveness and influence.
Ella has helped build a culture-first model that trains, includes and backs our people: commercially, emotionally and creatively.
DDB Group showed its creative flair was rarely matched in the market. But some significant change in the top order and a big client loss meant it wasn’t quite a perfect season.