B&T's season report

Akcelo entered 2024 with confidence and by season’s end, it had proven it could deliver on the big stage.

The agency took home the B&T Awards Grand Prix, alongside Experiential/Promotional Agency of the Year, Independent Agency with more than 50 employees and NSW Agency of the Year.

The wins reflected a year of creative and commercial growth.

Akcelo picked up 15 new accounts, including Anytime Fitness, Great Northern Brewing Co., SPC, Beam Suntory and TAC, while retaining 100 per cent of its existing client base.

On the work front, Akcelo delivered a slate of standout campaigns.

For McDonald’s, the agency rolled out ‘Dare to Play’ for McDonald’s, an immersive entertainment partnership that fused the Netflix hit Squid Games with happy meal boxes with a bespoke mobile game and street-level activations, tapping into pop culture at just the right moment.

Forty Winks saw a fresh take on its long-running ‘Serious About Sleep’ platform through the ‘Go To Better Sleep’ campaign, injecting humour and relevance into the retail brand’s positioning.

Meanwhile, Gatorade’s ‘Water Wasn’t Made for This’ was a bold global play, reframing water as the competition and influencing the sports drink giant’s positioning well beyond Australian borders.

These efforts were part of a stellar season that saw Akcelo’s work run in 26 countries.

The agency delivered 25 per cent year-on-year growth, and maintained its carbon-neutral status, all while investing heavily in culture, training for the AI era and emerging talent programs.

Internally, the agency’s culture was anchored by a strong emphasis on people, inclusion, and long-term capability building.

This commitment extended to nurturing diverse perspectives and ensuring emerging talent had opportunities to step up, strengthening both the agency’s culture and its creative output.

Akcelo had a blinder in 2024.