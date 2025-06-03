Agency Next Door Toasts To Securing Taylors Wines Creative Account

Burleigh Heads based Agency Next Door (A.N.D) has been appointed the creative agency of record for Taylors Wines following a competitive pitch process.

The independent agency will lead the development and launch of a new global brand platform and refreshed creative positioning for Taylors, as the winery seeks to meet the evolving demands of a new generation of wine consumers around the world.

Kieran Burke, managing partner at A.N.D, said his team relished the opportunity to work with one of Australia’s most established wine brands, calling it a true privilege.

“Taylors is an iconic Australian brand with genuine heritage credentials ready for contemporisation,” said Burke. “We’ve all grown up seeing a bottle of Taylors on the dining room table. Taylors feels like a familiar stranger to many, and we’re thankful to the Taylors family and marketing team for entrusting us with the opportunity to help make the brand a little more familiar.”

Taylors Wines CMO Tanya Marler said A.N.D impressed the team with a compelling blend of strategic insight and culturally resonant creativity.

“We’re on a journey to future-proof the Taylors brand by targeting a younger demographic,” said Marler. “With this comes a minefield of nuance, and we were impressed with Agency Next Door’s creative strategy. They deeply understood our challenges and clearly articulated a path forward for our desire to play in the contemporary heritage space.”

The new Taylors creative platform will be unveiled in early August across Australia and New Zealand, with a global rollout to follow across key Northern Hemisphere and Asian markets.