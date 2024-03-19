AFL Wins Battle With Warner Bros. As New AFL Team Is Revealed

AFL Wins Battle With Warner Bros. As New AFL Team Is Revealed
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



After being criticised for its logo, which resembles Warner Bros. Looney Tunes character Taz, the AFL has reached an amicable agreement with the entertainment giant.

Lead Image: Tasmanian Football Club Chair, Grant O’Brien.

The Tasmanian Devil is native to the state and the Tasmanian under-18’s club owns the trademark to the name, but Warner Bros. owns the commercial trademark, with the logo and cartoon character recognised on a global scale.

Left – Tasmanian Devils AFL Logo. Right – Warner Bros. TAZ

For months, the AFL has been in talks with the entertainment giant over the name and logo, and a decision has finally been reached, allowing the team to use the Tasmanian Devils name along with Taz’s likeness in their logo.

“Warner Bros. Discovery and the AFL have come to an amicable agreement and look forward to seeing footy fans across Tasmania support the AFL’s newest football club, the Tasmania Devils. The ‘Devils’ will no doubt be a club that unites the state and showcases the best of Tasmania,” said a joint statement from Warner Bros. Discovery and the AFL.

The AFL announced last night that its newest team will be called the Tasmania Devils. They will wear a myrtle green, primrose yellow, and rose red jersey with the island’s outline on the front.

According to former AFL player Matthew Richardson, who unveiled the club’s kits, the colours were an obvious choice. “We already have over 100 years of history in these colours—all the greats have worn them,” Richardson said. “Now, all the young kids who want to play for this club will get to wear these colours as well”.

There is no word yet on when or if the club will ever join the official AFL competition, and debates are still underway about building a stadium for the team, but memberships are being offered for just $10 as part of a recruitment drive to drum up support.

“If you wish to see our Tasmanian teams in the AFL and AFLW succeed, then become a part of the Devils army now. That’s our plea. That’s our request,” said AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon.




Please login with linkedin to comment

AFL Warner Bros.

Latest News

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital

Revium, a leading full-service digital and AI consultancy, has announced the appointment of Peter Bauld (lead image) as Executive General Manager. Revium is a full-service digital and AI consultancy with over 20 years of experience creating engaging digital experiences for leading organisations and their customers. Bauld joins Revium after an illustrious career spanning over two […]

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup
  • Advertising

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup

Out-of-home OOH) and digital media leader Prashand Menon (lead image) has joined OOH ad tech company Veridooh as group business director within NSW and QLD. Menon joins Veridooh from his most recent role as ScentreGroup’s group business director and brings with him more than 10 years of experience in Australian media. Previously, he held positions […]

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency
  • Advertising

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency

After more than twelve years of producing experiences for some of the world’s most innovative brands, including Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co, Kat & Co has quietly metamorphosed into THE WORLD OF. THE WORLD OF is an experiential agency at the juncture of culture, technology and the human condition. […]

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two
  • Campaigns

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two

Through a licensing agreement with Legendary Entertainment, SMG Studio inked the rights to adapt Dune: Part Two into a game based on Risk: Global Domination, Hasbro’s interactive board game. Inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic masterpiece, Dune: Part Two, this new digital adaptation, RISK: Global Domination X Dune: Part Two, is poised to captivate players from […]

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market
  • Marketing

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market

Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival have had a dramatic impact on the number of people moving in and around Sydney over the past month, drawing big crowds into the heart of the city and its surrounding suburbs. New data from digital outdoor company QMS reveals a […]

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure
  • Marketing

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure

Dentsu‘s MKTG Sports and Entertainment has unveiled a significant evolution, including the launch of a specialised PR and Talent Marketing division, investment in expanding its Creative Services group, and a centralised approach to brand and rights holder servicing with increased production capabilities and a strengthened in-stadium sports presentation team. Lead Image: MKTG CD Ross Allen; […]