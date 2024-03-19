AFL Wins Battle With Warner Bros. As New AFL Team Is Revealed

After being criticised for its logo, which resembles Warner Bros. Looney Tunes character Taz, the AFL has reached an amicable agreement with the entertainment giant.

Lead Image: Tasmanian Football Club Chair, Grant O’Brien.

The Tasmanian Devil is native to the state and the Tasmanian under-18’s club owns the trademark to the name, but Warner Bros. owns the commercial trademark, with the logo and cartoon character recognised on a global scale.

For months, the AFL has been in talks with the entertainment giant over the name and logo, and a decision has finally been reached, allowing the team to use the Tasmanian Devils name along with Taz’s likeness in their logo.

“Warner Bros. Discovery and the AFL have come to an amicable agreement and look forward to seeing footy fans across Tasmania support the AFL’s newest football club, the Tasmania Devils. The ‘Devils’ will no doubt be a club that unites the state and showcases the best of Tasmania,” said a joint statement from Warner Bros. Discovery and the AFL.

The AFL announced last night that its newest team will be called the Tasmania Devils. They will wear a myrtle green, primrose yellow, and rose red jersey with the island’s outline on the front.

According to former AFL player Matthew Richardson, who unveiled the club’s kits, the colours were an obvious choice. “We already have over 100 years of history in these colours—all the greats have worn them,” Richardson said. “Now, all the young kids who want to play for this club will get to wear these colours as well”.

There is no word yet on when or if the club will ever join the official AFL competition, and debates are still underway about building a stadium for the team, but memberships are being offered for just $10 as part of a recruitment drive to drum up support.

“If you wish to see our Tasmanian teams in the AFL and AFLW succeed, then become a part of the Devils army now. That’s our plea. That’s our request,” said AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon.