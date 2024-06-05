Adyen Partners With Prada Group To Deliver Bespoke, Luxury Payment Experience For Customers

Adyen announced a new partnership with Prada Group to innovate the payment experience in store and bring the company’s omnichannel commerce strategy to life.

By using Adyen’s single financial technology platform across all of its retail channels, Prada Group can create and deliver luxury customer experiences to differentiate itself in the competitive luxury retail market.

Payment choice and ease are a critical part of the shopping journey. According to Adyen’s 2024 Retail Report, 55 per cent of shoppers will leave the online checkout or shop if they can’t pay for a product or service the way that they want. In fact, nearly one third of survey respondents (27 per cent) said that they no longer carry a physical wallet.

Prada Group is working with Adyen to ensure a smooth checkout experience by leveraging ‘tap to pay’ on iPhone in their U.S. and Milan stores with additional markets going live in the near future. Adyen supports ‘tap to pay’ on iPhone which enables the Group to accept all forms of contactless payments – including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets – with no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. As a result, Prada Group customers no longer need to queue at a register, and instead can checkout directly with their sales associate in store.

“We are working on scaling our omnichannel solutions on the platform to connect each sale across all channels. We need to make everything seamless. We believe Adyen is the right partner to help us collect and manage all our payments data efficiently,” commented Cristiano Agostini, Prada Group chief information officer.

Adyen is also helping Prada Group migrate its payment infrastructure to a single, omnichannel platform. Now, every time the Group interacts with a customer, it can maximize the use of transactional data across channels. This means Prada Group has a single view of their customers, allowing the brand to tailor each customer interaction – whether that’s online, in store, or in any other moment between the brands and customer.

“We’re working with Prada Group to deliver a bespoke, luxury experience from start to finish for customers,” said Roelant Prins, Adyen’s chief commercial officer. “For luxury brands, the human connection in store at the point of purchase must be memorable. Technology, though totally invisible to the human eye, allows for an even more streamlined shopping experience which for Prada Group is essential”.

Adyen has a long relationship with Prada Group that started years ago with e-commerce and has expanded to all point-of-sales solutions around the world. Now, Adyen is supporting the Group’s push to become omnichannel and make all payment components consistent across every channel and each customer touch point.