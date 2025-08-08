AdUnion Proves Power Of Tubi To Drive Growth, Via AdMatch Technology

Independent full-service media agency, AdUnion has showcased the power of streaming provider Tubi to drive growth, presenting on the platform at News Australia’s recent All Screens for All Australians event. AdUnion was selected as the event’s exclusive agency case study partner, showcasing its results with the platform to help demonstrate the value of Tubi for brands and marketers.

The agency presented AdMatch data from an always on streaming TV campaign that demonstrated a lift in Tubi’s share of streaming spend from 18 per cent share to 27 per cent year-on-year, along with a 17 per cent reduction in cost per action sale and a 21 per cent increase in return on ad spend, compared to other major streaming services.

The All Screens for All Australians event, held recently in Sydney, was New Australia’s major video event for the year. It included the announcement of the media company’s new unified video

advertising package, designed to connect brands to audiences across mobile, tablet, desktop and connected TV.

The new digital video marketing offering has been supported by its exclusive partnership with Tubi- a free, ad-supported video streaming service that offers a wide variety of movies and TV shows.

Tubi has a larger content library than any other streaming service in Australia. Its catalogue includes more than 250,000 movies and 7,000 TV episodes.

AdUnion was an early adopter of Tubi, measuring its incremental sales impact via its unique AdMatch technology, created to understand return on ad spend for all streaming media.

Commenting on its partnership with AdUnion, News Corp Australia National head of digital strategy and streaming, Dianna Molinaro said: “We set out to showcase the impact Tubi can have

in the Australian market, and working with AdUnion helped bring that to life. Its AdMatch analysis gave us clear visibility on return on ad spend, proving that Tubi doesn’t just add incremental, exclusive audience reach to BVOD and SVOD campaigns—it drives real business outcomes for advertisers.”

“Our partnership with News Corp is an important one, as it signals to the market the value that AdMatch provides, along with tangible proof that Tubi really does drives sales. Tubi is somewhat off the radar for many, but for us, it’s proven to be a strong channel for reach and sales generation—something we only know because of AdMatch,” added Robert Ong, AdUnion managing director.

AdMatch is an Australian-owned and developed measurement and optimisation platform that integrates with existing TV media buying systems. AdMatch provides an exact one-to-one match of

a streamed TV commercial to an online sale or lead allowing brands to see what is working and what is not to enable optimisation of streaming TV ad spend, to deliver greater efficiency and effectiveness.