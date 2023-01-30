Adtech Platform Blis Appoints Lupe Prada Head of Marketing As It Grows APAC Ops

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Adtech platform Blis has appointed Lupe Prada (far right) as its new head of marketing APAC, along with three other senior hires.

Prada had previously served as Gumtree Australia’s head of B2B marketing & market insights for Gumtree, CarsGuide, and Autotrader. The company said she will bring her “significant experience” in media sales strategy, consumer insights and communication and will lead Blis marketing initiatives.

Claire O’Mahony (centre right) joined Blis as the new head of client services, APAC. O’Mahony had previous served as Slingshot Media Ventures’ client performance director.

Brisbane-based Scott Mathison (centre left), was appointed sales manager for QLD and WA, Mathison joined from Southern Cross Austereo where he led multiple accounts across different industries. Don Saw (far left) was promoted to country manager in New Zealand.

Emma-Jayne Owens, managing director, APAC at Blis, said, “We’ve driven significant growth across the APAC region over the past few years and I’m delighted to be building further momentum with these brilliant new hires. They join Blis to drive our ambition for an even stronger team within each of our markets, where their combined local knowledge, expertise in client service and growth marketing allows us to provide solutions to help our clients’ businesses grow.”

