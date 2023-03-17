Adobe Study: Marketers Still Mired To Third-Party Cookies, Not Evolving Their Data Strategies

Adobe Study: Marketers Still Mired To Third-Party Cookies, Not Evolving Their Data Strategies
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Adobe has released new research that shows brands aren’t taking the necessary steps to evolve their data strategies, despite serious near and long-term impacts on their businesses.

The global survey of more than 2600 marketing and consumer experience leaders (including 656 APAC respondents) also explores the marketing investments and strategies that set industry leaders apart from the competition.  

Across APAC, the majority (79 per cent) of brands still rely heavily on third-party cookies, with over half (56 per cent) of leaders expecting the end of third-party cookies will hurt their businesses. The research shows that ambiguity over cookie deprecation is causing confusion and, in some cases, inaction, with one in three (38 per cent) APAC leaders stating they are not changing their marketing strategy out of a perceived lack of urgency, while others plan to change but are delaying cookieless preparation.  

“Companies that aren’t diversifying their strategies are leaving money on the table today, and hurting their chances of gaining competitive advantages in the future,” said Gabbi Stubbs, APAC product marketing and strategy, Adobe. “While a wholesale change in strategy takes commitment and long-term investment, the benefits are undeniable across all currencies that matter—from customer loyalty and satisfaction to a better bottom line.”

Brands rely heavily on third-party cookiesAlthough deprecation is on the horizon, 52 per cent of APAC leaders still spend at least half of their marketing budgets on cookie-based activations – and 79 per cent actually plan to increase spending on cookie-dependent activations this year. Most (81 per cent) leaders in APAC still rely heavily on third-party cookies because they feel they’re very effective, while a quarter (23 per cent) of respondents surveyed in Australia believe that third-party cookies aren’t going anywhere.  

The majority (86 per cent) of APAC leaders at cookie-dependent companies say that at least 30 per cent of their total potential market is in environments where third-party cookies don’t work, such as social media platforms and on Apple devices, and 59 per cent say that half or more of their potential market is in cookieless environments. Beyond the immediate consequences of being unable to reach 30-50 per cent of potential customers, the impacts of this mistake will only compound with every passing quarter as the cookieless frontier continues to expand.

An overdependence on third-party cookies is about to backfire on brands

Many APAC leaders expect the end of third-party cookies will hurt their businesses, in some cases profoundly: 34 per cent said it would “devastate” their businesses, 21 per cent anticipate significant harm, and 25 per cnet predict a moderate negative impact. In some countries, the numbers are more concerning; 54 per cent of leaders surveyed in Australia expect either devastating (31 per cent) or significant (23 per cent) impacts from cookie deprecation. Many heavy third-party cookie users believe they don’t have a choice, with over half (60 per cent) of cookie-using leaders saying they view cookies as a “necessary evil,” even though many realise that continued overreliance is a losing strategy for the long-term. One in three respondents (37%) say they can’t get the resources to evolve their strategies, a number that rises to over half of leaders (56%) in Australia.

While many companies are now on the path to abandoning cookies, a third (38%) are not. Some say they’re not changing out of a perceived lack of urgency. Others plan to change but are delaying preparations.

Customer data platforms (CDPs) are helping brands prepare for a cookieless future, and a cookieless now   The research found that over half (54 per cent) of APAC leaders who use CDPs say they’ve already gained more direct relationships with customers, a rise in customer loyalty (42 per cent), and an increase in the number and value of completed transactions (41 per cent). CDPs also improve internal workflows, with 46 per cent saying it enabled better and faster work across marketing and IT and more efficient ROI production (35 per cent).

Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (Real-Time CDP) now delivers billions of predictive insights a year based on real-time customer profiles. These insights empower teams to engage customers who are likely to buy – or who may be considering switching to a competitor. The platform has become the customer experience engine of choice for leading brands across numerous industries, including Coles, SBS and Suncorp. 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Adobe

Latest News

Nissan Promotes Isao Sekiguchi From ASEAN VP Marketing & Sales To President
  • Marketing

Nissan Promotes Isao Sekiguchi From ASEAN VP Marketing & Sales To President

Nissan has promoted Isao Sekiguchi from regional vice president, marketing and sales for ASEAN and president of Nissan Motor Thailand, to president of Nissan ASEAN, effective 01 April 2023. Sekiguchi will oversee Nissan’s operations in the ASEAN region and continue his role as president of Nissan Motor Thailand, reporting to Junichi Endo, senior vice president, […]

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
  • Marketing

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched

A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
  • Media

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again

QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]

teenager boy sitting in his bedroom using cell phone
  • Technology

Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses

American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]

coal burned power plant chimneys; argb color spacesee other similar images:
  • Media

Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels

International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023
  • Marketing

Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC

Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times. The ranking was based on the company's impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin's position as a leading player in the advertising industry.

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]