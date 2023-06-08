Adobe Boosts Express Platform With Generative AI

Adobe has added generative AI to its Express program workflows and the company said that users will be able to create “one-of-a-kind” designs with “speed and ease.”

Express serves as a standalone all-in-one content creation app that lets users build and share social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos, and more. The new AI tools should make tasks such as creating standout social video content, touching up images, editing PDFs and laying out designs faster and easier.

Plus, Express integrates with the rest of the Adobe Creative Cloud and Experience Manager, making it easy to build into existing team workflows for real-time collaboration and to deliver on-brand content.

Adobe’s Firefly generative AI image tool has also been added to Express, letting users create images with simple text prompts. The AI is trained on a unique dataset and tagged with Content Credentials, making it clear that the work was created by an AI, rather than a human to preserve trust and transparency. Adobe said that this will allow enterprises to produce “limitless” variations of on-brand creative collateral and scale content creation beyond creative teams.

“The new release of Adobe Express brings together technology from Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and Acrobat with our Firefly generative AI models into a fun and easy web application experience allowing everyone, from individuals to large organizations to create content that stands out,” said David Wadhwani, president, digital media business, Adobe.

“Creators can now make stunning videos, designs and documents faster than ever before and our seamless workflows with our flagship applications give Creative Cloud subscribers even more control over the creative process.”

The company also saw fit to add so-called quick actions that use AI to take care of previously time-consuming tasks such as removing a background in an image or video, animating a character using just audio, converting videos to GIFs or editing PDFs.

Adobe previously added generative AI functions to its Premiere Pro tool in April and this latest announcement makes clear that the company is determined to continue leveraging the tech to fight off emergent design rivals such as Canva.