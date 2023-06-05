ADMA Launches Campaign Promoting Behavioural Insights Education Courses, Via Hardhat

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has launched a new campaign for its refreshed education courses, which use behavioural insights to break the familiar education category conventions (lead image: Andrea Martens, ADMA CEO).

The “Marketing Intelligence” campaign promotes ADMA’s recently relaunched IQ education program, with several brand new courses, certificates and instructors now available. The ads, which appear across various digital channels, highlight the pitfalls of digital marketing and convey channel-specific information which educates and engages the audience.

The campaign, created by Hardhat, leans into three key behavioural biases which prevent people from taking up training or education programs.

These biases are:

Status Quo Bias: Breaking free from the comfort of familiarity is challenging.

Temporal Discounting: Valuing immediate gains over future benefits is a common pitfall.

Fresh Start Effect: People are more motivated at the start of a new (or perceived new) chapter. This has informed the media strategy on when to promote the courses.

As the genuine leader in marketing education, ADMA really needed to stand out in an increasingly crowded sector. We identified the majority of ads in this category are the same – generic stock images of ‘happy young marketers’ with vague messaging pointing to distant outcomes and dry, practical proof points,” said Dan Monheit, CEO of Hardhat.

“We saw the opportunity to lean into behavioural biases by highlighting these clichés and making the medium the message, demonstrating how by investing in an ADMA course people can become more skilful marketers.”

Martens added: “We’ve spent hundreds of hours consulting with the industry to revamp our curriculum and ensure our courses are delivering tangible, insightful and practical training that is fit for purpose. This new campaign is a great example of the kind of thoughtful and innovative marketing our courses are designed to help marketers create.”

Stuart Tucker, chief customer officer of hipages Group and ADMA Advisory Committee member, continued: “Business is getting increasingly competitive and good marketing is proven to create value for smart companies. But keeping up with the ever-changing platforms, processes and standards is difficult, which is why these new ADMA IQ courses are a valuable ‘must-attend’ for all smart marketing teams. They provide the essential skills marketers need to get ahead of the game.”

New courses available from ADMA IQ include:

Customer Experience Certificate

Marketing Technology Certificate

Unlocking Personalisation and Automation course

Meanwhile, the Customer Journey Mapping: B2C & B2B and Privacy and Compliance for Marketers courses have been revamped.

CREDITS:

Creative Agency: Hardhat

Media Agency: Konversa

Client: ADMA